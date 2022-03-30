At the start of the school year, St. Michael-Albertville High School sophomore Rylie Saloum was awarded a letter for equestrian for the school year 2021-22. Last month Saloum was finally handed the letter and certificate by the school, making it official.
This does not mean that equestrian is an official sport within the St. Michael-Albertville School District, but that through the district’s policy 626 individual students may apply through the school to get their independent sport recognized for the student’s extracurricular activity.
According to Activities Director Keith Cornell, Saloum is the first student to be approved by the school board as part of the independent provider policy in any activity within the school district. Saloum was recognized for equestrian with a discipline of dressage.
“I now have a letter to show for it,” Saloum said. “And there’s so much more pride in saying I do dressage. I do equestrian, I am an athlete, just like the football players, just like the cheerleaders.”
The process of being recognized
It was a long process for Saloum to be recognized by the school district within the policy.
Saloum and her mother, Tracy Saloum, started the process when Saloum was in eighth grade. She first registered with the Minnesota High School Equestrian Association in her discipline, dressage. This is a non-profit corporation by the Minnesota Horse Council whose mission is to promote equestrian disciplines as a high school team sport with an emphasis on education, citizenship and recognition of equestrian athletes.
Requirements of being in the Minnesota High School Equestrian Association are to complete in around three competitions per year depending on discipline, yearly membership fee of around $75, volunteer hours, good grades in school and more.
Saloum and her mother then spoke with superintendent Dr. Ann Marie Foucault and Activities Director Keith Cornell. They were told that the school board would need to approve of Saloum’s lettering in equestrian under the independent provider policy.
Tracy Saloum went to the school board and pleaded her daughter’s case, along with Saloum’s riding instructor, Barbara Whiteis.
It took around a year from talking with the Foucault to approval by the school board, which at first was hesitant to set a precedent by recognizing her.
“It was kind of exhausting,” Tracy Saloum said. “Once we figured out how to do it and go through the school board it went fairly quickly though.”
Saloum dedicates a lot of her success of being approved to the support of Cornell and Foucault.
“I think for many students, a letter is still a big deal,” Cornell said. “While we work diligently to meet the needs of all of our students in terms of activities, we know we are not all things for all kids. Rylie has a talent and passion for equestrian and the work from the Minnesota High School Equestrian Association in other school districts made her approval pretty straightforward.”
By being recognized by the school district Saloum does not only gain letters, it also boosts her ability to apply to specific college athletic scholarships in the future.
How to make a horse dance
Saloum started riding when she was 5 years old. Her love for equestrian sports stems from visiting Canterbury and watching the horse races with her family. She then started going to horse camps and taking lessons at Caille Farm and has not stopped since. At first, she did not realize she wanted to do dressage, but after watching older riders do it at the Caille Farm, she took it up.
Dressage is a sport when rider and horse must perform from memory a series of predetermined movements which looks like horse dancing.
“I just fell in love with it,” Saloum said. “I like how technical and methodical and intricate everything is.”
You can find Saloum at the barn at least three times a day or almost every day during the summer. With her dedication, Saloum has taken her horse, Altan to higher levels than both of them have been before. She competes in the 21 and under category. Within that category, she is competing against many adult trainers who are experts in their field. Currently, Saloum is at the level of Prix Saint George which is the third-highest level in her discipline.
“It’s taken a long time to get to where I am and there was a lot of work put in, but it was so worth it,” Saloum said.
What does this mean for others
Saloum believes that being recognized could open the door for other students to do the same for their respective sports outside of the recognized traditional school sports.
“It means so much not just for me. Now I know there are kids younger than me who come up and think I ride horses I’m not going to be recognized like a football player, but oh wait I can be,” Saloum said.
Saloum and her mother have had some students from Monticello and other students in the St. Michael-Albertville school district come up to them and ask how they were able to be recognized.
“Emphasize it’s not work for the school,” Saloum said for those who are looking to also persuade their school boards to recognize their sport. “If it was work and money for the school I think they would have been more hesitant. I think another big point is the community and how much bigger it is and how it impacts so many people.”
Now with Saloum setting the standard of being approved under the independent provider policy, there is the possibility others will try for letters of their own.
“It certainly has raised an interest by students involved in other activities,” Cornell said. “We will see where it goes from there.”
To learn more about the independent provider policy within the St. Michael-Albertville School District go to bit.ly/36eVkT9. To find out more about Minnesota High School Equestrian Association go to mhsea.clubexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.