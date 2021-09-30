COVID-19 has made many students miss out on big life events over the year such as graduation, prom and field trips. But some St. Michael-Albertville Schools parents weren’t going to let their kids miss out on the once in a lifetime experience of the yearly Long Lake Conservation Center STMA sixth-grade field trip.
Angie Olin, whose son was a sixth-grader last school year, helped organize, with the help of the conservation center, a chance for the students to make up the missed field trip this Nov. 8-10.
“The LLCC event is near and dear to my heart because it’s something that is a life-long experience that will stick with you forever and it just bothered me that maybe my son wasn’t going to get that opportunity,” she said.
The spark to organize the trip started over the summer when a group of about 10 parents got together and started talking about how their kids missed out on the LLCC trip. Olin then called up conservation center and has been working closely with them ever since.
“We were very excited when Angie reached out to us,” LLCC manager Dave McMillan said. “Because of COVID, many students missed out on the opportunity to attend nature schools, which is a highlight for many of them. Angie’s selfless effort, along with the support and help of other parents, really says a lot about how much the St. Michael-Albertville community values and supports education and its schools.”
According to Olin, the conservation center was willing to waive the deposit fee and allowing organizers that even if they only were able to get 20 students to sign up instead of the goal of100, LLCC would still host them.
Olin had gone before as a volunteer with her three older children and had seen the impact and joy the LLCC trip had made with the kids. She gave examples of parents throughout the pandemic putting on other events for kids who might have missed out and stated when something is important enough stepping up is a part of making change.
“I’ve always taught my kids, and even myself, if you don’t like something or you don’t agree with something feel empowered to drive change,” Olin said. “If you are going to make that difference it is going to take work. It doesn’t just happen. You can sit back and complain about it or you can step up and be a part of that change you want to see. This was something that was important enough to me that I was willing to step up and help get it coordinated.”
All the 2020 sixth graders who missed out on the field trip that STMA middle schoolers go on every year can sign up to go on the trip. Tickets cost $150 per child (which includes a LLCC fee, busing and meals) and all adults who wish to go will cost $125. There will be 10 chaperons up to 100 kids going on the three-day and two-night trip where they can learn and explore nature.
“Students will explore like scientists, learn outdoor skills and make new discoveries during this nature immersion school field trip,” McMillan said. “This will include classes like bog trek, astronomy, survival engineering, archery, canoeing, lake bottom organisms, challenge cooperation course and orienteering.”
The program is STEM-focused but it also allows kids to learn about nature using skills like teamwork and problem-solving.
“Our biggest hope is that the students have a great time, feel a genuine connection with nature and understand humanity’s role in the world,” McMillan said. “If these young people can get out into the woods, waters and bogs and be awed by its complex, yet simple beauty, we will have done our jobs. Young people who understand and value nature, grow into adults who are good stewards of our planet.”
As of Nov. 15, 80 of the 2020 sixth graders had signed up for the trip. Olin’s goal is to reach everyone who might want to go to allow everyone a chance to experience this memorable trip.
If anyone wishes to sign up they may contact Olin at 763-568-0139.
