This school year, St. Michael-Albertville Middle School West fifth-graders in art teacher April Erickson’s class painted a mural of butterfly wings that will hang in the school’s atrium. The mural is titled “Wings of West.”
Normally the mural is done during Exploration Day where fifth- through eighth-graders paint a mural with an artist from the community, but due to the pandemic Exploration Day has been canceled for the past three years. This year, more than 50 fifth graders made a mural representing their school and the students’ culture.
The wings of the mural are planned to be a photo opportunity, so students and guests can take a photo in front of the mural and make it look like they have wings.
“We chose a monarch butterfly for the sense of migration,” Erickson said. “They do a lot of transitioning in middle school and with COVID, we chose the monarch.”
The mural process started with a brainstorming session where the students wrote down all their ideas that could go into the mural that would show the students’ culture. After the brainstorming session, each class of fifth-graders voted on what they wanted to keep until it was whittled down.
Drawing ability and what was feasible for the fifth graders were also taken into account. The mural was then split up into sections and each student was in charge of something specific.
“All the little details and having the right color,” Megan Gisinger said about one of the more challenging parts of the mural. She explained that for any color they used, they would have to mix paints to get the same color again if they ran out to make sure it matched.
Jesslyn Moore found that getting everyone’s ideas onto the canvas and deciding what the school is about to be hard, but the brainstorming session helped.
The students picked around four main artists who were tasked with sketching the piece out on canvas before it was painted.
Some of the images that were chosen to be in the mural are the Google Classroom icons, social media icons, headphones, popular books like “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” song notes along the cord of the headphones that are a portion of the school’s song and more.
According to student Karlee Anderson, the hardest image to get right, but her favorite part was the Harry Potter wand that has a sentence coming out of the tip and then wraps around the wings to an open book.
The entire mural took the fifth graders around six months to complete. According to Erickson, it was a process and the students felt more comfortable as they worked on it.
“There was a lot of problem-solving happening,” Erickson said.
The students hope that visitors will want to take photos with the mural and it will convey to those walking through the halls what their school is about.
“I want people to think this painting is us and we thought of it altogether,” Cody Welu said.
Erickson plans on having Exploration Day next year and bringing in a local artist to work with the students. This year’s mural will hang in the atrium of St. Michael-Albertville Middle School West next school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.