STMA Middle School West assistant principal receives award

STMA Middle School West Principal Andrew Merfeld (left) shaking STMA Middle School West Assistant Principal Lynn Jennissen’s hand after Jennissen received the 2023 Assistant Middle School Principal of the Year award from the Central Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals.
St. Michael-Albertville Middle School West Assistant Principal Lynn Jennissen, was awarded the 2023 Assistant Middle School Principal of the Year award from the Central Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals. The association is a group of over 200 active and retired middle and secondary administrators.
Jennissen has been a member of the organization since he started working at STMA Middle School West 14 years ago.
“Being part of the Central Minnesota Principals Association for the last 14 years, since I’ve been in STMA, it’s just been a great group of people to learn from. It’s been a great organization not just for support with different things that go on in the world of education, it can be difficult to navigate. Different relationships have been formed and different people to be able to reach out to. It’s just a wealth of knowledge from all the different administrators around our area,” Jennissen said.
Jennissen was nominated for the award by another member of the association, and then the Central Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals’ Executive Committee picked Jennissen as the recipient of the award out of everyone who was nominated. This is a sub-organization of the Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals.
Seven sub-organizations in Minnesota that make up the Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals, and STMA School District is part of the central division. According to Jennissen, the central division has the highest participation rate out of the seven sub-organizations.
Central Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals meet three or more times during the school year locally and also attends a state winter conference in Minneapolis and a state summer conference in Nisswa, Minnesota. Bob Driver, who used to be STMA High School’s principal, is the Executive Director of the Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals.
“This is the longest I’ve been at any of the districts I’ve been a part of, and I think it’s truly because I find value in traveling to work every day. I do drive 41 miles each way, I live in Foley. I do travel every day because I love coming to work because of the students and staff and families that I work with. This community seems to really value education,” Jennissen said.
Jennissen said he uses the time it takes to drive to STMA Middle School West every day to plan his day and what he wants to get done. He explained that he feels excited each day to work with students and situations that come up.
“It’s really fun to listen to some of the ideas and the talent of our staff is top-notch, first-grade. The staff we have here at Middle School West has been so fun to work with,” Jennissen said.
He stated, working with STMA Middle School West Principal Andrew Merfeld for the last 14 years has been a highlight of his career. Jennissen decided to pursue education because he struggled with school when he was in elementary school.
He credits teachers in fourth grade for spending extra time with him and helping him with his academics.
“They took time and really helped me get my academics squared away, and they got to know me but I got to know them. Starting in sixth grade already, the improvements I made as a student really helped me decide what I wanted to do when I grew up, just because they had made a big impact in my life,” Jennissen said.
Jennissen also comes from a large family of educators with 11 brothers and sisters and most of them are involved in education. He will be honored for receiving this award at the June 5 STMA School Board meeting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.