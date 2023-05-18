STMA Middle School West assistant principal receives award

(Photo courtesy of Lynn Jennissen)

STMA Middle School West Principal Andrew Merfeld (left) shaking STMA Middle School West Assistant Principal Lynn Jennissen’s hand after Jennissen received the 2023 Assistant Middle School Principal of the Year award from the Central Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals.

St. Michael-Albertville Middle School West Assistant Principal Lynn Jennissen, was awarded the 2023 Assistant Middle School Principal of the Year award from the Central Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals. The association is a group of over 200 active and retired middle and secondary administrators.

Jennissen has been a member of the organization since he started working at STMA Middle School West 14 years ago.

