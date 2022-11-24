Imagine being a 12-year-old seventh-grader, and deciding one day, out of the blue, that you’d like to enter the luge event in the Olympics.

“That’s exactly what happened,” said Jacob Sterk of St. Michael, a 16-year-old junior at St. Michael-Albertville High School (STMA) who has been named to the Senior Division of the USA Luge National Natural Track Luge Team, which will compete in Michigan during the 2022-23 racing season.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments