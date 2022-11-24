Imagine being a 12-year-old seventh-grader, and deciding one day, out of the blue, that you’d like to enter the luge event in the Olympics.
“That’s exactly what happened,” said Jacob Sterk of St. Michael, a 16-year-old junior at St. Michael-Albertville High School (STMA) who has been named to the Senior Division of the USA Luge National Natural Track Luge Team, which will compete in Michigan during the 2022-23 racing season.
There’s a little more to the story, of course.
Back to 12-year-old Jacob’s decision. In 2017, Jacob’s mother, Stephanie, said, they spotted an announcement in the Star Tribune that tryouts were being held for the luge team.
“There was a hill near the University of Minnesota,” Stephanie said. “They put wheels on the luge for the tryouts.”
That day, Jacob was invited to attend a one-week training camp in Lake Placid, New York.
Since then, the Sterks’ family weekends from December through March 15 have been devoted to making the eight-hour one-way car trips to Michigan for Jacob’s training sessions. The luge team trains at the Upper Peninsula Luge Club natural track, Lucy Hill in Negaunee, Michigan. It spans a half-mile with a 280-foot drop, and is only one of four luge tracks in the United States, and the only flat natural track.
“While not an Olympic sport, natural track does have its own international circuit that consists of World Championship, World Cup, national and regional races, and is considered a steppingstone to the Olympic luge program,” said a press release from USA Luge.
Once a month from April through October, team members undergo physicals and testing. In addition to Jacob, senior division team members recently named include Zane Farnsworth from Marquette, Michigan, and Jillian Best from Negaunee, Michigan. They are coached by Keith Whitman of Escanaba, Michigan.
From Dec. 6, 2022, to Feb. 21, 2023, the team will compete in the World Cup and World Cup Championship races in Austria, Italy, and Romania.
“I like the adrenaline,” Jacob said. “You have to be really exact. One-tenth of a second can mean the difference between first or fourth place in the World Cup.”
In the meantime, his life has been and remains a whirlwind of activity. He appeared in his first play as a 6-year-old, was named a Junior Commodore for Albertville’s Friendly City Days celebration in 2013, has performed in musicals since he was 8, and is a member of the traveling choir at STMA.
Jacob plays guitar, ukulele, piano, and banjo. He has participated in a variety of sports, including soccer, baseball, basketball, wrestling, and now cross country and track.
He was deer hunting during this season’s opening.
“I’m always doing something,” he said. “People should try something new for themselves. It’s super fun to do, and it’s something you can do for a lifetime.”
He is an honor roll student, with plans to major in business and finance in college, and perhaps pursue culinary arts in graduate school.
STMA offers online instruction, and Jacob already is registered for that while he’s traveling with the luge team, so he can keep up with his studies.
Keith Cornell, director of activities at STMA, said that the honor of a student being named to a national team “would definitely be a first” for the school.
“Jacob is a really great kid,” Cornell said. “It sounds like an amazing opportunity.”
In addition to school, extra-curricular activities, and luge training, Jacob has a job. “I’ve worked in a restaurant for two years, and I’ve had every position there is,” Jacob said.
“We’re super, super proud of Jacob,” Stephanie said. “He works hard.”
She and her husband, Mark, have taken turns driving to Michigan with Jacob for training. She and Mark were both runners at one time, she said, and Stephanie was a gymnast and figure skater.
In competition, she said, the entire group stays together the whole time. “They have a strict rule that no one travels alone,” she said. The group’s luge travels with them. Jacob has a helmet and is getting new goggles.
“The club provides everything they need,” Stephanie said. “They have special shoes and have to buy jackets.”
What is luge?
According to website GMTM and a piece written by Scotty Jenkins on Jan. 15, 2022, titled “Winter Olympics: What is Luge?”:
“Luge is a sporting event where one to two competitors sled on their backs and race to the finish line with the fastest time possible. It requires the use of the shoulders, abdominal, and thigh muscles to control the pace and direction of the sled.
“The sport was added to the Winter Olympics games in 1964.
“You’ll need to be physically fit before the event. Exercise routines on the upper body and thighs can increase muscle tone and strength to control the speed and direction of the sled. Examples of intense upper body and thighs workouts are bench press, push-ups, weighted dips, squats, lunge, and leg raises.
“It takes more than lying down on your back to have a higher chance of winning.
“The sled can increase acceleration at 90 or more miles per hour. As you speed down in the steep ice, the sled’s stability decreases. A lack of stability in the sled can result in being out of the race’s tracks and suffering minor to several injuries on the body. That’s why it’s crucial to be physically fit on your body to ensure you have a tight grip on the sled and control the pace and directions.”
