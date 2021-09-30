STMA hosts operating levy public information session

More than 20 residents attended an informational meeting Sept. 21 regarding the St. Michael-Albertville School District’s request for an operating levy at the St. Michael-Albertville Middle School. Superintendent Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault provided information about the operating levy and answered questions from the audience.
Taxpayers are being asked to support a 10-year, $1,195 per pupil or in total $7.9 million operating levy for the district to maintain class size, programs and activities.
The district is asking voters to approve the operating levy because COVID-19 disrupted revenue and created unforeseen expenses, causing a $7 million in lost revenue. At the same time, a demographic study was done in 2020 that showed that there will be only 1-2% growth each year through 2021-2026. St. Michael-Albertville Schools is also one of the lowest funded districts per-pupil revenue in the state. In 2020, the district cut $6 million in costs from the budget and laid off 70 staff members.
Early voting started Sept. 17 and will go until Nov. 1. Voters can also cast a ballot on Election Day, Nov. 2, at Middle School West from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Foucault explained that the district is only asking for what the school needs to maintain the school academically. Based on a home with an average market value of $250,000, it translates to an additional $59 a month in taxes.
Earlier this month the School Board approved the district’s 2022 preliminary property tax levy.
The proposed 2022 levy is $16 million, an increase of 4.3%, or $674,233, from 2021. According to Kris Crocker, STMA’s director of business services, if the operating levy is approved the 2022 property tax levy will increase by $7 million to $7.3 million, adding to the district’s revenue and property owner’s taxes.
“How the property tax levy will change the amount that taxpayers pay is dependent upon changes in market value,” Crocker said. Property owners can see how much their taxes may increase based on the market value of their home at ehlers-inc.com/microsite/stma2021/.
After explaining the situation, Foucault took questions from the audience. The school didn’t ask attendees who asked questions to identify themselves. Below are the questions and answers from Foucault at the event:
Q: Did you do an audit on your budget in the last one to three years?
A: “It’s defined in state statute that we have to do an annual audit and it has to be done not by us but by an independent auditing firm. We frequently switch auditors so we get a fresh set of eyes. Every December the auditors come into the first School Board meeting and they present. Then we do the truth in taxation meeting as well. On the district website you can go under departments, under business services, there is past audits on there.”
The truth in taxation meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at the School Board meeting, located at Middle School West, where residents can give feedback on the preliminary 2022 property tax levy before it is finalized.
Q: You said 70 staff members were terminated. If the levy passes will you rehire those 70 staff members?
A: “We will hire most of them back. We are not going to be frivolous with your tax dollars, I can assure you of that. What we would do is look at our data as we always do, like in kindergarten, as an example, we would look and see how many kindergarten teachers would we need to restore class sizes to right around to that target of 20.”
Q: How many of those staff members who were terminated were not teachers? How many administrators did you terminate?
A: “We cut from all job classifications. It was important to our School Board not to just cut support staff, or teachers or administrators. We cut from district office, from our administrative team, from food services, community ed, support staff. We cut across the board. Our teachers took the largest hit in those cuts. About 45 of them [were cut out of 70] because they are the largest group in the district.”
Q: Do the open enrolled families pay into the levy?
A: “No, they don’t. The way it works in Minnesota, so that’s not a local school district decision, the bulk of our money comes from the state. About 87-88% comes from the state. We get the same amount per pupil regardless if the student is in our district or an open enrollee. About 8% of our budget is from a local levy, like a levy you pay for taxes. Those open enrollees, their parents pay taxes in their home district not ours. So you and I, everyone in this room, if you are a taxpayer, we divvy up that amount and we have to pay that on behalf of our open enrollees.”
Q: How can you justify having 22% of people not pay [district] taxes who are going to our schools?
A: “Our open enrollees each bring in about $10,000... Our open enrollees are the reason we have not been out to tax payers for a levy years ago. Our open enrollees bring in a lot of state aid... In the past those open enrollees, they paid the salaries of many of our staff and that’s why we were able to survive being the lowest funded district in Minnesota.” It was brought up that the 1,400 open enrollees at the school cost more to service than they pay. According to a 2020 financial audit, the district spends $10,630 per student, whether they are open enrolled or live in the district. The school receives revenue of $10,432 per student in state aid.
Q: You just say we pay a levy, but on all the flyers it says we pay $0.
A: “When you look at your tax statement there are two lines for the school district. One of those says voter approved levies. It’s confusing. When you look at that it says voter-approved levies, that’s for all the voter-approved elections that we’ve had in the school district. When we were growing in the early 2000s we had all these buildings – Fieldstone, Bigwoods, the high school – all of those buildings, those debts, those were elections that voters approved. That’s what voter-approved levies are. I wish they didn’t have the word levy because levy usually means learning. The other line is what you and I pay for taxes for things that the board approves... Most of those are based on student enrollment... The board doesn’t have the authority to raise your taxes. The voters have their say on Election Day. They’re the only ones who can raise your taxes.
“We don’t have an operating levy [currently]... In 2011 voters passed a $695 per pupil operating levy. That was for 10 years. It should have ran through 2021. In 2015, it was changed by the legislature, who shifted the money... It essentially took away our operating levy.” The ‘shifting of money’ from the state allows the school to get money for certain things, like textbooks, but not for education or teacher salaries, which is what an operating levy gives money to the school for.
Some of the attendees at the meeting, such as resident Eric Boone felt that the information on the flyers were ‘misleading.’ He said that tax payers are still paying for the 2015 levy.
Q: Why is spending going up per student?
A: “Our costs have increased – 80% of our budget is staff salaries. Ask our staff members, our administrators, our support staff, our teachers when they compare themselves to the neighboring school districts and to the metro area, they are underpaid.”
Q: What does it mean when we hear that our district is property poor?
A: “We are called property poor in our school district because we don’t have a lot of industry, we don’t have a lot of businesses to absorb that tax burden... It falls on the shoulders of our taxpayers and that is why that impact is higher.”
St. Michael-Albertville School District will hold two more public information meetings on the levy request at 7 p.m. on Oct. 13 at Middle School West and at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the high school’s Performing Arts Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.