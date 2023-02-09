STMA high school teacher nominated for Minnesota Teacher of the Year

(Photo courtesy of STMA schools)

STMA High School teacher and theater director Joshua Mann has been a teacher at STMA for 10 years. He was nominated for the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

St. Michael-Albertville (STMA) High School social studies teacher Joshua Mann was nominated for the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

“I’ve felt super humbled and thankful that people felt I deserved to be recognized for this. I’m in the top 130 right now, that’s pretty amazing considering how many teachers there are in the state of Minnesota,” Mann said.

