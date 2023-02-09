STMA high school teacher nominated for Minnesota Teacher of the Year

St. Michael-Albertville (STMA) High School social studies teacher Joshua Mann was nominated for the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
“I’ve felt super humbled and thankful that people felt I deserved to be recognized for this. I’m in the top 130 right now, that’s pretty amazing considering how many teachers there are in the state of Minnesota,” Mann said.
The Minnesota Teacher of the Year program is on its 59th year. A selection panel representing Minnesota’s leaders in education, business and government chooses the Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Minnesota Teacher of the Year nominees can be nominated by students, parents, community members, or coworkers. The selection panel reviews candidate portfolios, video submissions, and interviews finalists in person.
Sometime in February the panel is going to narrow the nominee list down to semifinalists. After that, they will cut down the list again in March. In May, the winner will be chosen from the top 4-5 finalists.
Mann has been a teacher at STMA High School for 10 years.
“Both of my parents are teachers so I grew up with teachers as my role models and as examples of what you can do for education,” Mann said.
Mann attended the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities for his undergraduate and graduate programs. His first teaching job was in the Twin Cities where he was a teacher for a couple of years at a middle school.
“Growing up in a small Minnesota school then going to teach there I was able to see the differences of what different students need when you’re being educated,” Mann said.
After teaching in the Twin Cities, he started his teaching position at STMA. Besides being a social studies teacher, he also is the theater director at STMA High School.
The theater department has five shows a year. The next show is the “24 Play Festival” on March 18. The “24 Play Festival” consists of student written plays that are all produced, rehearsed, and performed within 24 hours.
“My favorite thing about being a teacher is being able to work with all of these students and see them learn and grow to the next level. I’ve been able to stay in contact with some students and see what they’re up to now. Seeing where they are and what they’re doing. A couple of them came back to see one of our performances we just did and told me “look at all of these things we’re doing now, we wouldn’t be doing that without what you’re doing,”’ Mann said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.