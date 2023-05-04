On Thursday April 27, St. Michael-Albertville High School hosted a mock car crash to raise awareness about distracted and impaired driving. The school partnered with Wright County Sheriff’s Department, St. Michael Fire/Rescue, Albertville Fire/Rescue, Allina Medical Transportation, Wright County Emergency Management, Safe Communities of Wright County, and Burda’s Salvage to put together the simulation.
STMA High School Assistant Principal Keri Neubauer spoke to the paper about the simulation and said that a mock car crash hasn’t happened at STMA High School since 2016, so it was new to all of the students at STMA High School.
“Distracted driving, driving under the influence, especially with prom coming up on May 6, we wanted this type of situation to be in the forefront of their brain so that they are reminded to be safe,” Neubauer said.
The mock crash simulation
The mock crash scene took place on the south side of STMA High School close to the football field. The scene involved STMA students Olivia Peal, Hannah Kvant, Jocelyn Jarosak, and Grace Eicher drinking alcohol and smoking a THC vape pen in a silver car together and using their phones while on the way to prom. Peal was driving.
Following behind them in another car, were students Will Barthel, Jamal Barfour, Joe Duerr, and Evan Dombeck. In a red car, Corey Lahr, Stephanie Lahr, and their son Thomas Lahr (an eighth grader) were heading back to their home from a birthday party, when Peal drove through a red light and struck the Lahr’s car.
When the scene was revealed to the crowd watching the mock crash, Kvant was ejected halfway from the silver car and was on the hood of the car, as a result of not wearing a seatbelt.
Thomas Lahr from the red car is laying on the ground. Stephanie Lahr is stuck in the red car while Corey Lahr is waiting for help to arrive next to his son Thomas Lahr.
As everyone takes in the scene before them, the girls scramble to hide the substances that are in their car. The first officer to arrive on the scene is Deputy Austin Henre, who is the Student Resource Officer at STMA High School.
Henre checks Thomas Lahr’s pulse and says he doesn’t have a pulse and calls for more deputies, air care, and other emergency services. Kvant is taken down from the hood of the car and soon St. Michael Fire Department Fire Chief Steve Hosch, two fire trucks with multiple firefighters, and other first responders arrive.
Henre states that Kvant has a faint pulse and firefighters perform CPR on her. Henre then administers a field sobriety test to Peal. Air care arrives and takes Kvant to the hospital and Henre does another field sobriety test on Peal and then arrests her.
“So Olivia, I believe you’re under the influence of a toxic substance, put your hands behind your back, you’re under arrest,” Henre said.
Wright County Jail simulation video
After the mock crash, students made their way indoors to the Performing Arts Center. At the Performing Arts Center, an obituary for Kvant is displayed on the screen, indicating she passed away.
Then a video is played of Peal in custody at Wright County Jail. Peal is breathalyzed and her blood alcohol content is over the legal limit, .10.
Henre reads Peal her rights, asks her questions, and then tells her what she’s being charged with. After the video, Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes spoke as if he was at a press conference providing any updates about Peal’s case.
Lutes stated bail was set at $200,000 with the conditions that Peal doesn’t use or possess alcohol or controlled substances, participates in alcohol monitoring, and remains law-abiding. He said she’s scheduled to appear in court on May 15 at 9 a.m. for the two deaths as a result of her driving drunk and other charges.
Safe Communities of Wright County
Lutes said the state is seeking a jail sentence of 8 years for Peal. After Lutes spoke, Safe Communities of Wright County Executive Director Lori Blaukat came up to the podium.
“In 2020, 15- to 19-year-old teenagers made up just 6% of all licensed drivers, yet they made up 16% of drivers involved in traffic crashes. Teens also have the lowest seat belt use of all age groups,” Blaukat said.
Mike and Cindy Gapinski speak about their son
Next, Mike and Cindy Gapinski spoke about losing their son as a result of his decision to drive drunk. On March 14, 2014, their 21-year-old son Ryan Gapinski went out with his friends to a bar.
Ryan Gapinski planned to get a cab ride to his friend’s house after the bar and stay overnight there. At the end of the night, when the cab came to pick up him and his friends, Ryan Gapinski got into the cab then got back out as a joke and went back into the bar for another drink.
The bar was closed, but the bartender offered to give him a ride home. Ryan Gapinski said no because of the cab outside, but when he got outside the cab was gone.
He couldn’t get a hold of anyone to drive him home, so he made the choice to drive his car. A police car started following him as he was driving so Ryan Gapinski started speeding to try and outrun the police car.
“Well, he was speeding, no seatbelt, he was doing over 125 miles per hour. He ended up getting ejected out of his vehicle. The fire department, the rescue [crews], and all of the EMTs and all of that they tried saving him,” Mike Gapinski.
Air care picked him up to bring him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
“Last Saturday, we were at a wedding for one of Ryan’s best friends. Every wedding we go to now we have to read in loving memory grandfather of the bride, grandfather of the groom, grandmother of the bride, and Ryan Gapinski friend of the groom. Who is sitting next to you now that you would love to have be a part of your wedding that may not be because they make bad choices? Every choice you make in life has a consequence,” Cindy Gapinski said.
