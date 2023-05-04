On Thursday April 27, St. Michael-Albertville High School hosted a mock car crash to raise awareness about distracted and impaired driving. The school partnered with Wright County Sheriff’s Department, St. Michael Fire/Rescue, Albertville Fire/Rescue, Allina Medical Transportation, Wright County Emergency Management, Safe Communities of Wright County, and Burda’s Salvage to put together the simulation.

STMA High School Assistant Principal Keri Neubauer spoke to the paper about the simulation and said that a mock car crash hasn’t happened at STMA High School since 2016, so it was new to all of the students at STMA High School.

