At the recent Academic Awards ceremony, STMA High School recognized approximately 500 students for their academic success during the 2021-22 school year. The awards honored students for their commitment to learning and for their achievement in the classroom.

Photos from the evening can be viewed and downloaded at timbykowskiphotography.com using the Client Albums tab.

Academic lettering requires for 9th grade to have a cumulative GPA of 3.85 or higher, 11th grade a cumulative GPA of 3.80 or higher, 10th grade a cumulative GPA of 3.85 or higher and 12th grade a cumulative GPA of 3.80 or higher.

For a full list of all 500 award winners go to bit.ly/3luvvlW.

ExCEL Awards

The Minnesota State High School League sponsors the ExCEL awards, which are given annually to juniors who are active in school activities, who show leadership qualities, and who volunteer in their community. The award winners are Hannah Kvant and Owen VanDeRiet.

AAA Awards

The Minnesota State High School League sponsors the AAA awards, which are given annually to seniors who excel in Academics, Athletics, and Arts. The award winners are Kazmer Beaudry and Ellie Breuer.

Student of Excellence Awards

The Student of Excellence awards recognize the outstanding academic success of the top four students in the graduating class. The award winners are Olivia Brill, Trinity Hanif, MaryGrace Steffl and Janelle Sylvester.

Student of the Year Awards

The staff selects a student of the year for each class based on academic performance, participation in the classroom, and contributions to our school out of the classroom. These awards are the highest honor given to students at St. Michael-Albertville High School. The award winners are ninth graders Claire Kvant, 10th grader Justin Mehes, 11th grader Ashton Szymanski and 12th grader Trinity Hanif.

