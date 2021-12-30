Winter can be cold and gray this time of the year. It is impossible to run and play in the grass when snow is piling all around you, but the St. Michael-Albertville Dome can be a refuge away from all the winter blues. Opened to the public and for rent to other schools and organizations, the dome is a temp-controlled haven.
“Birth to senior citizens use it,” STMA Superintendent Ann-Marie Foucault said. “It’s really a community asset.”
The all-purpose STMA dome, located at St. Michael–Albertville High School 5800 Jamison Ave. in St. Michael, is available to be rented out and used by all ages and groups. All high school PE classes are done in the dome during the winter. It is also rented out by sports teams like STMA Youth Baseball. Other schools from Rogers and Annandale come and use the dome as well for sports practices. The dome is open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. on weekends.
“They’re generally so excited to get outside,” STMA Activities Director Keith Cornell said about the high schoolers coming down from the high school to the dome for PE. Each one of them wearing gym shorts. “It’s like a mental health boost in the wintertime.”
“Everyone is smiling when they come in here,” Foucault added.
The dome is kept at 50 degrees, which can feel nippy when standing still, but once the kids start playing on the turf the temperature can feel like an early spring day.
Workout equipment is available before and after school as well as batting cages. The whole facility is roughly 100,000 square feet. Each year the dome is put up for the winter and taken down again in the spring. Foucault stated that the dome makes the school money and that was the school district’s intent when they bought the dome in 2018.
Before the dome was bought, STMA schools researched other domes in the area such as Wayzata and Minnetonka and decided that they were in a good location to have their own dome. The first year that the dome was up revenue exceed expenditures by approximately $8,500. Rentals and revenue ceased during the fiscal year of 2020-21 due to the pandemic. In 2022, the school district projects revenue will exceed expenditures by $40,000.
We ran all the numbers,” Foucault said. “We knew we could make money.”
The dome has started its Dome Days as of this year. Between 8:15 and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays each week, kids can play with toys in the dome. The cost is just $2 per child or $5 per family, payable by cash at the door. The event is welcome to ages 0-6. The dome also holds Family Dome Nights for kids under 10. Family Dome Nights will be held from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 14 and Feb. 25.
“I think it’s pretty impressive we have this many people and it’s our first dome day,” Community Education Director Maryellen Barthel said indicating the roughly 30 kids that were playing in the dome.
Toys are provided for kids by STMA Early Childhood Family Education staff. Some of these toys include parachutes, balls and cones. Parents get in free to join in on the activities.
For more information about use or rental of the STMA Dome facility, contact Activity Center and Facilities Coordinator Jina Houts at jinah@mystma.org or 763-497-6554. Or go to their web page at stma.k12.mn.us/Page/2763.
