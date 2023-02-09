STMA coach inducted into the Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame

(Photo courtesy of Paul Schumm)

Paul Schumm with the Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame award he received at the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association’s awards banquet in January.

St. Michael-Albertville (STMA) High School Head Baseball Coach Paul Schumm was inducted into the Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame by the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association.

“When I got the call about it I was floored, I couldn’t believe it. When you go into coaching you don’t think about that, that’s not an end goal. It’s such an honor, I feel so privileged to have been nominated for it and be inducted,” Schumm said.

