STMA coach inducted into the Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame

St. Michael-Albertville (STMA) High School Head Baseball Coach Paul Schumm was inducted into the Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame by the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association.
“When I got the call about it I was floored, I couldn’t believe it. When you go into coaching you don’t think about that, that’s not an end goal. It’s such an honor, I feel so privileged to have been nominated for it and be inducted,” Schumm said.
The Association’s award banquet was on Jan. 14 at Target Field in Minneapolis. Dick Jonckowski, the former announcer for the basketball team the Minnesota Gophers, spoke at the award banquet. Terry Ryan, former general manager for the Minnesota Twins, was also a guest speaker at the event.
Schumm and his two sisters Pam and Peggy were raised by their parents in St. Michael.
He played varsity baseball for three years when he attended STMA High School. After graduating high school, Schumm played baseball for two years at Bethany Lutheran College.
He transferred to Mankato State University, but didn’t play baseball there. However, he was an assistant coach at Bethany Lutheran College for two years while he was attending Mankato State University.
He became the head baseball coach of STMA High School in 1995, and has been there ever since.
“One of the things that I’ve preached is to not only be a good player on the field, but to be a good kid off the field too. To see so many of the kids thriving in the real world, getting jobs, raising families, and what kind of people they have become,” Schumm said. “I know it’s not all me, it’s parents and such, but just to know that I was a part of their life and helped influence just a small piece of their life. That means a lot, to see the success they’re having.”
Reminiscing on his time as head coach, Schumm stated that some of his favorite memories include when the STMA Knights baseball team won the state championship in 2000 and 2009.
He said that he is still close with the former STMA baseball players who won the championship in 2000 and that one of the members of that team is on his coaching staff.
Schumm thanked his family for supporting him and his dedication to baseball and STMA’s administration for allowing him to do what he loves doing. He also expressed appreciation for his STMA High School coaches John Wilkins and Roger Ketel and his college coach Art Westphal.
“Without those three prominent people in baseball, I would not be where I’m at today,” Schumm said.
