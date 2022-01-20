The St. Michael-Albertville High School choral students have a very exciting year ahead of them. While still practicing for their concerts and going through their studies, they have not just one famous choir group coming to visit them for a deep-dive master class, but four.
Along with receiving educational advice on singing from professionals in their field, the students will also be able to perform with the professionals on stage during concerts for the community.
All of this is due to the dedicated work of choral music teacher Joe Osowski. He spearheaded and started the concert series for the STMA High School in 2020 when he was able to get Voces8 to visit, performing and educating the students.
After that experience, Osowski wanted to continue the concert series, as well as the master classes for the choral students. Normally, he shoots for two guest groups to come to the school per year, but due to the pandemic, the Choral Concert Series was postponed to 2022, allowing for four guest choral groups to come to the STMA area.
The groups include Chanticleer, the 12-voice San Francisco-based men’s ensemble, one of only two full-time professional choirs in America Jan. 25; The Aeolians, a mixed-voice choir from Oakwood University, a historically black university, in Alabama March 2; Twin Cities-based professional choir The Singers May 14; and Nordic Choir from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa May 26. Concerts will be held in the high school auditorium.
“My biggest goal is to have an educational opportunity for my kids,” Osowski said. “To get the opportunity to work with world-class musicians is just going to affirm the work we do in the classroom.”
One of the students who will get to experience the master classes is senior Kelsey Frederick. She has been with the STMA choir since her freshman year and started concert choir in her sophomore year. Frederick hopes to continue her love for choir in college.
“It’s the best part of my day,” she said. “Seeing all these opportunities that we’re working for is inspiring and feels good.”
Frederick was able to sing with Voces8 when they came to the school in 2020 and feels that she took it for granted and hopes this time around she can take the experience in a lot more and be in the moment. For those who will be performing with the professional choirs for the first time, Frederick’s advice is to just keep singing and do not stop.
“We had this master class with [Voces8] and I had never done a master class before,” Frederick said. “Understanding the choir techniques and what the professionals use was really educational.”
The concerts are not just for the choir class. Osowski is also excited for the public to be able to be exposed to the singing of masterfully trained professionals.
After hosting a master class and performing for the choral students, each group will host a ticketed concert for the community later in the evening. The students will have a collaboration opportunity during the performances with all the groups except for Chanticleer. Osowski will be conducting the concerts with Nordic Choir and The Aeolians.
The Choral Concert Series is funded by the Booster Club and revenue from ticket sales. Osowski hopes to continue the program every year with two groups coming to teach the kids.
Concert tickets are available at stmachoirs.org for around$25 per ticket.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.