STMA choir gets the chance to perform with the Jason Max Ferdinand Singers

(Photo courtesy of the St. Michael-Albertville Schools Choral Program)

The Jason Max Ferdinand Singers will perform at the St. Michael-Albertville High School Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Jason Max Ferdinand Singers will be performing at the St. Michael-Albertville (STMA) High School Performing Arts Center. The performance is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students (ages 5-17), and free for children under the age of five. Every year, the STMA Vocal Music Program hosts at least one guest ensemble.

