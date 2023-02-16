STMA choir gets the chance to perform with the Jason Max Ferdinand Singers

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Jason Max Ferdinand Singers will be performing at the St. Michael-Albertville (STMA) High School Performing Arts Center. The performance is at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students (ages 5-17), and free for children under the age of five. Every year, the STMA Vocal Music Program hosts at least one guest ensemble.
“We do that for a couple of reasons,” STMA High School Choral Director Joseph Osowski said. “The biggest reason is to have an educational opportunity to work with a really great ensemble, usually a professional ensemble.”
The vocal program also hosts a guest ensemble every year to generate revenue for its music booster group. Osowski stated that the money from the events helps to support students financially in the program who otherwise wouldn’t be able to participate in everything they wanted to in the program.
It gives the students a chance to perform with some of the best people in the field. In the past, the program has hosted two groups from England called VOCES8 and Apollo5.
They’ve also hosted the group Chanticleer, a vocal ensemble from San Francisco, California and The Aeolians, a college group from Oakwood University in Alabama.
“The opportunity for our students to collaborate with pros is really a neat opportunity. It’s been possible here through the work of our booster group, our facilities, and our administrators,” Osowski said.
STMA choir students have been practicing for the concert since the holiday concert that they participated in at the end of December. They have been rehearsing for the Jason Max Ferdinand Singers concert and a different high school concert they will perform in March.
The STMA Vocal Music Program will sing a combined piece with the Jason Max Ferdinand Singers. The choir will consist of 500 to 600 students, according to Osowski.
This choir includes over 300 singers from the STMA Choral Program. There will also be the Youth Chorale of Central Minnesota, and many other local high school choirs such as the Mound Westonka High School choir.
The Jason Max Ferdinand Singers is a vocal ensemble that made its debut on Jan. 6, 2021. The group consists completely of people of color.
All members of the ensemble are professionally trained and are from more than 10 states across the country. Recently, the group performed on Saturday Night Live with Coldplay and musician Jacob Collier.
“This is what you call a fly-in choir. They are professional singers from all over the country that fly-in to rehearse together and then do a concert in a specific location around the country,” Osowksi said.
The Jason Max Ferdinand Singers will be performing in different locations on Feb. 19-22 in Minnesota. Then they will fly to Cincinnati, Ohio to perform in front of 3,000 choir directors from all over the world.
