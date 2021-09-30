Teenagers are not typically known to be early risers, but twice a month, hundreds of high school students wake up early to eat breakfast and listen to the word of God before school with the STMA Breakfast Club.
These same students are about to get their own space built just for them. Located directly across the street from St. Michael-Albertville High School, Jake and Christy Vanada’s STMA Breakfast Club barn is almost built.
The barn will be equipped with heated concrete floors, a full prep kitchen and tables and chairs to accommodate more than 450 high school students who attend participate in the club. The barn costs $2.1 million and was fully funded by donations raised from the community and local businesses in the last year.
“We are inside of a barn, a couple of weeks from being completely done all from donations of either labor, materials, or dollars,” Jake said. “We are in a dream to do something special for high school kids. We are doing this for the lord and for the kids to meet the lord, so, why shouldn’t it be the best? Why shouldn’t we have something cool that the kids can be proud of.?”
The STMA Breakfast Club started in 2014 in the Vanada’s basement as a way to help their two kids – a sophomore and a freshman at the time – connect with their faith. In the beginning, 12 students including their children, attended. The plan was to just serve breakfast to their kids and their friends and have Jake, who is the National AMA Chaplain for Supercross and Motocross, read from the Bible.
“Our kids were so involved in activities there was no other way for them to get involved in the church,” Christy said. “We just called it Breakfast Club so it didn’t seem weird, we are just going to eat breakfast and talk a bit.”
The Breakfast Club stayed in the basement for two years then moved to the garage, until the garage became full with 90 students. They finally set up an ‘overflow’ live camera for students who couldn’t fit into the house so they could watch when Jake spoke.
“I thought no way is this going to work, no kid is going to show up to someone’s basement and watch some guy talk in his garage,” Jack said.
Once the house reached capacity, neighbors took in the juniors and seniors while the Vanadas served the freshmen and sophomores in their house. Both houses were full within two weeks. They kept the grades separate for a year until the kids asked to have the groups together again. Then the Vanadas moved the club to West Bridge Church, where the group grew to 350-375 students. They decided that residing in a church was not a part of the club’s original vision and they wanted to move, but they also wanted their own property.
In September of 2020, they approached St. Michael resident Clay Montgomery about buying his land for a Breakfast Club barn. He donated 4 acres of land that the barn sits on to the club.
The club serves full breakfasts of eggs, hashbrowns, drinks and more to the hundreds of kids that enter their doors. The breakfasts are made by a 38-member team of men and women who have kids at the STMA High School. Kids who need extra food for the day may take home the leftovers packaged by volunteers. Any food that is left over after that goes to a shelter in Minneapolis that helps teens experiencing homelessness.
The teens will eat their breakfast then hear Jack speak from the Bible. There is usually an even split between male and female students. The only requirement is they must be an actively enrolled STMA high school student.
“[Students] are overloaded. So they just come in here and be,” Christy said.
The Breakfast Club has stuck to the basics of only feeding, talking and listening to the students before they go off to school.
“There are three things we hang our hat on,” Jack said. “Food, teaching and space.”
The Vanadas want students and parents to know that they are excited for the new safe space that the community has helped them build for the students.
“It is an honor to us that parents will trust us with their children and we want to uphold that,” Christy said.
The barn will also have a fenced “prayer patio” that will be open 24/7 and available to the community, even though the inside of the barn will only be open to the students during the Breakfast Club’s meetings.
The Vanadas are hoping to have their next Breakfast Club meeting at the new barn and will host an open house sometime in October if construction isn’t delayed.
“[The students] are already excited about it,” Jack said. “They are saying ... that’s the barn they are building for us. It’s not the Jack and Christy barn. It’s the high schoolers’.”
