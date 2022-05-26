STMA Board revises 2022-23 school calendar

The St. Michael- Albertville School Board approved an updated 2023 school calendar and the high school calendar at its May 16 meeting.
The new 2022-23 academic calendar adds no school for 12th graders Oct. 12, two early dismissals for elementary students (11:45 a.m. dismissal for kindergarteners and noon for first to fourth graders) Nov. 3 and Feb 9, a teacher workshop day Feb. 16, no school for ninth and 12th grades April 25, the third-trimester ends June 2 and there will be a teacher workshop day June 5.
Changes to the high school calendars were due to graduation happening at the same time as the final day of school, June 3, 2022, and June 2, 2023, where there would be 2,300 students in the building minus the 500 graduates who still need to be supervised.
“We’ve seen during the pandemic there being an increase in the need for interventions to take place,” High School Principle John Reeves said. “Having a day that can be focused on having interventions with students is important.”
The calendar change will allow for the last day of school as an intervention day where students can have that day off unless they wish to meet with their teachers and do some last-minute graduation paperwork. For those in lower grades not graduating, the intervention period will allow them to meet with the teachers for the classes they may be failing and need to retake.
“The reality of the situation is that we have things that need to be dealt with by seniors on that last day,” Reeves said. “That’s just the way it goes. This will provide them space to do that.”
For teachers who do not have any students who need intervention or who are finished, there will be work towards the graduation and other tasks that those staff members will help with.
Other changes to the 2023 school calendar include Oct. 12 and April 25 when specific grades in the high school will be off. They are reserved for students taking state-mandated testing. Those who do not have to take the state-mandated tests are off for those days, to allow the building to be freed for those who are testing.
Retiree and Hall of Fame recognition
Before the board meeting, the district held a retiree and Hall of Fame recognition at 5:30 p.m. The School Board also recognized those who retired in 2022 and the hall of fame winners at the board meeting.
“We express our thanks and gratitude to these retirees for their years of dedicated service,” Board Member Hollee Saville said. “Their wisdom and commitment to excellence have inspired all of us and will be remembered for many years to come.”
There were 19 retiring members of staff within the school district who were recognized, including::
Kindergarten teacher Susan Hermanson, third-grade teacher Colleen Curran, social worker Catherine Thomas, Kids Play supervisor Angela Slyter, Kids Play paraprofessional Judith Wood, Kids Play paraprofessional Pam Lindenfelser, food service director Dolores Helgeson, night lead custodian Jay Markfort, English teacher Curtis Hahn, math teacher Gregg Greeno, health paraprofessional Susan Fox, EL paraprofessional Lori Leathers, social studies teacher Lori Autio, custodian Daniel Bjork, fifth-grade teacher Patricia Neumann, health paraprofessional Doreen Ferguson, fifth-grade teacher Mary Von Bank, custodian Jennifer Lesniak.
The two Hall of Fame inductees this year were Scott Sukalski and Franklin Blake. Hall of Fame inductees are chosen because they have a longstanding history of service to the district and have contributed to the district’s tradition of excellence.
Other
The school board also looked at:
APPROVED eliminating a full-time administrative assistant position and adding a full-time special service coordinator for the 2022-23 school year. The new special service coordinator will work in special education services. Their job duties may include but not be limited to coordinating special education transportation services. Pay raise to the position of $1,000 has been added to the position annually and could be paid for partially by the special education funds.
APPROVED the scheduling of a public hearing on the school district’s optional technology protection plan policy and agreement for 7 p.m. June 20.
