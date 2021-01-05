Douglas Hanson, CEO of Stellis Health, has been named one of 100 Most Influential Health Care Leaders in 2020 by Minnesota Physician. Deemed by their peers to be highly influential in terms of leadership and impact, the 100 leaders are known for making health care in Minnesota a global model of excellence.
“Our people are what make Stellis Health among the very best in health care,” says Jason Halvorson, MD, President at Stellis Health. “Throughout his tenure, Douglas (Hanson) has continuously positioned Stellis Health for the future by ensuring we remain agile, innovative and focused on the patient through exceptional quality of care, operational performance and customer service.”
“I am truly honored to be selected by my health care peers and Minnesota Physician as one of the 100 most influential health care leaders in Minnesota,” says Douglas Hanson, MPA, Chief Executive Officer of Stellis Health. “I am equally honored to be part of the team at Stellis Health where our positive culture and passion for innovative medical care is also recognized.”
As we continue to navigate and look forward to a post-pandemic future, the need for leadership has never been greater.
Compiled every four years, the 100 Most Influential Health Care Leaders are submitted by Minnesota Physician readers and colleagues from a cross section of Minnesota’s health care delivery system who exemplify outstanding leadership. Nominees range from clinical care to health care policy to administration and management. The complete article and list of leaders is available at http://mppub.com/mp-top-100-1120.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.