The COVID-19 vaccine has been rolled out and administered to many front line health care workers. Last week, residents and employees at two area senior living facilities were provided with the first dose of the vaccine.
On Jan. 13, the residents and staff at Benedictine Living Community in Osseo all received their first dose of the vaccine, administered by CVS pharmacists.
The second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be administered on Feb. 9.
“We are both excited and hopeful that this will be a first step to ending this pandemic,” said Kendra O’Brien, executive director. “We want our residents to be able to freely visit with their family and friends and to give and receive hugs. At Benedictine Living Community Osseo, our residents’ health and safety is our priority. All the measures we have implemented over these past months were to safeguard them. It is important for everyone to get vaccinated so these wishes can come true.”
On Jan. 15, residents and staff at Rose Arbor and Wildflower Lodge received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Rose Arbor is an independent living and assisted living community in Maple Grove.
CVS Health provided the trained personnel and supplies to administer over 100 vaccines as well as managed logistics to ship and store the vaccine, per manufacturer requirements at Rose Arbor.
According to the facilities, the vaccine’s arrival won’t immediately alter the current visitation restrictions that are mandated by state and federal guidance.
