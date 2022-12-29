A reinvigorated partnership between St. Therese Senior Living and Rasmussen University aims to help address nursing shortages in geriatric care.

For the first time this year, St. Therese hosted nursing students for clinic rotations at all three of its senior living facilities.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments