St. Michael student wins first place at duck stamp contest

(Photo courtesty of U.S. fish and wildlife service)
Bailey Coy, 15, and student in the St. Michael-Albertville School District, was the first place winner of group three and runner up for best in show for the Minnesota Junior Duck Stamp Contest. Her water color bird is of a Green-winged Teal.
The Federal Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program, administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, is a dynamic art and science program designed to teach wetland habitat and waterfowl conservation to students in kindergarten through high school and help reconnect youth with the outdoors. Every student who participates gains knowledge about wetlands, waterfowl identification and artistic skills.
Local U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff also selected a piece of artwork to represent every youth who participated in the Minnesota program. The artwork that is chosen is awarded the contest’s “Student Honor” and used on promotional items for the Minnesota Junior Duck Stamp Program.
This year’s contest judges included Alan Afton –waterfowl researcher and professor of wildlife biology at Louisiana State University (retired), Ross Hier – Wildlife Artist, Dave Rave – Bemidji Area Wildlife Manager with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (retired), Bill Peterson – Vice President of the Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association and UM Crookston professor (retired) and Benjamin Walker – Wildlife Biologist with the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service for Rydell and Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuges.
