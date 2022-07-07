St. Michael resident Tony Allen Bernier is taking leather working to a new level and trying to teach others the trade by creating instructional guides and videos so others can make their own leather creations.
Bernier has won several awards from the World Leather Debut competition, where people all over the world enter their work, has appeared on the cover of The Leather Crafters and Safflers Journal multiple times and was featured in Shop Talk Magazine for Viking armor that he made. Bernier makes anything from bags, armor and patterns all made out of leather.
What has set him apart is his fancy leather work and intricate patterns, such as himself carrying Yoda on his back on the front of a leather disc golf bag.
Working from a shop in the basement of his home, Bernier has a large case full of projects that he has completed for competitions and a bench full of tools to be used for future projects.
Why leather?
Having gone to college for graphic arts and then starting as an upholsterer in 1999 at his mother-in-law’s shop before taking it over for a few years, Bernier didn’t realize he would go into the leather working trade until 2011. After 20 years of experience in upholstery, Bernier decided one Christmas to make his wife and children some belts.
“Everyone’s belt was too small, they laughed and said I was sending them a message,” Bernier said. “It was awesome, I could take what I learned from upholstery and three-dimensional patterns and take it a step further with the artistic part of leather working. Making cool utilitarian stuff while still having art involved in the process. I got hooked pretty quick.”
Over time, Bernier stopped doing upholstery due to a heart condition.
“I slowly wasn’t able to do upholstery, but for some reason, the leather working part of it, the artistic [parts and] really engrossing myself into it I was able to escape from being sick for so long.”
Bernier is largely self-taught, watching YouTube videos and reading books. He uses vegetable tan leather for his creations.
He does not stick to one type of project such as bags but likes to see where his interests will take him and try new projects with leather. He normally does not take commissions because of this as not to limit himself to one type of project.
During competitions, he was doing more artistic leatherworking than most others in his field.
One of the projects, which won him first place in the competition, was a diorama made out of 80% leather. Trees, a stream and grass all made out of leather make up the diorama. There are even fish swimming in the stream and he hooked up lights to the grass to make it look like fireflies are flying around. The diorama is made from leather dust that he gets from a shoemaker in St. Paul.
“I was the first to take it to this extreme,” Bernier said. “Normally [leather dust] is just to fill in the back of the leather.”
Keeping the craft alive through others
One of the things that motivate Bernier to push his limits and see what new leather projects he can take on are the possibility to teach others the joys and craftsmanship of leather working.
“I want to see how far I can go, how many things I can do, then I can also teach people how to do that,” Bernier said. “A lot of this stuff is a dying trade.”
He has made his videos on how to make dioramas like his own available for free on his YouTube page at bit.ly/3yvQsV0.
With his work, Bernier has been able to go all over to teach, even down to Texas.
“The whole community, in general, is awesome,” he said. “It’s not as big as some of the other trades, it’s more tight knit and everyone’s nice.”
Bernier has made kits that people can buy for those who wish to try and make their own leather trees. The kits come with all the supplies and the base to make one colorful tree.
In the near future, he hopes to start teaching leather working classes in his shop at home, or around the St. Michael area, so he can teach the trade and keep it alive for future generations. Bernier’s classes tend to be geared toward adults, but kids could also participate since his classes are meant for beginners.
“I hope that it would inspire them to jump into art themselves,” he said. “When people look at something I make and say ‘oh that’s cool’ and want to look at it more it feels good.”
One of the people who watched Bernier’s YouTube videos made a leather diorama like his own and entered it into a competition and received second place below Bernier. She made sea anemone and fish from techniques she learned from him.
“It was pretty awesome, and she said ‘thank you so much for figuring this out first of all and making it available for everyone,’” he said. “I want to see what people can do and see how far we can push any of these trades. A lot of them are dying trades and a lot of what I do hasn’t been done before and I’m really trying to breathe new life into a lot of this stuff.”
According to Bernier, leather working is easy for anyone who has a little artistic ability to pick up the craft. Bernier’s advice is to get cheap tools first, try them out, and find out what type of leather working you would like to do. T once your tools break, upgrade and go for more expensive tools once you know what you need.
“If in doubt, you can give me a call,” he said. “If someone asks a question on Etsy, I try to do my best to answer it.”
For more information on Bernier’s work, tutorials or patterns you can find him on Instagram at tonyallenbernier or Facebook at bit.ly/3bF2m5W or Etsy at etsy.me/3AjnAQZ. Bernier plans on having his website TonyAllenBernier.com done by the end of summer.
