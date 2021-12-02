Being in the Children’s Theatre Company’s production of “Annie” is not a hard-knock life for 12-year-old Audrey Powell, of St. Michael, but a dream come true for this debut Children’s Theatre actor. The four characters that Audrey plays are a ballerina, a rugrat, a newspaper boy and a nutcracker. “Annie” opened Nov. 7 and runs through Jan. 9.
“Annie” is about a mischievous and feisty orphan girl who makes her way through New York. Rehearsals were supposed to be March 24, 2020, but the theatre shut down around March 20 due to COVID. For two years, the Children’s Theatre Company waited, with the cast set, for their theatre to open up again with live audiences. Throughout those two years, some roles needed to be recast, allowing Audrey to join the production.
“My favorite character that I’ve been playing is probably the kid that runs through Hooverville because it’s a lot of fun to climb up the fire escapes and sit there,” she said.
This year, Audrey had originally tried out for a role at the Guthrey Theater for the “Christmas Carol,” was asked back for callbacks, but did not get the part. She stuck with auditions and after seeing a casting call for “Annie” tried out. She originally had tried out for a different role in the play, but when offered a role originally meant for a boy, Audrey jumped on it.
“I wanted to keep trying to get something because I just really wanted to be in a play and a musical,” Audrey said. “Then we saw this play and tried out and got it.
Audrey’s mom, Jessica Powel attributes Audrey’s acting bug to her studying circus arts with Cirque du Soleil performers in Las Vegas this past summer and being surrounded by actors throughout the experience.
“She got bit by the bug right there, because when we were done with Vegas she was like ‘I don’t want to be done, what can I do, what should we do? I need to try something now,’” Jessica said. “We seriously appreciate that [the Children’s Theater] was willing to take a chance on her.”
Even though “Annie” is Audrey’s debut role, she is no stranger to the arts. She has danced at Jeté Dance Centre in Rogers for 11 years. Due to Audrey’s dance background, she found that the choreography was not hard to learn, but that dance in competitive dance and theater are two different things.
“It is very different. With competitive dance, it’s a lot of tricks, but in theatre, it’s a lot more moving formations and less tricks,” Audrey said. “In competitive dance, you’re kind of doing your own thing and you happen to be next to someone, but in [theater] dance you are working with people.”
Audrey’s many skills drew “Annie’s” director Peter Rothstein to her.
“She’s so versatile, she has so many great skills,” Rothstein said. “So, we try to show off all her special talents. She has a little ballet featurette moment, showing off her gymnastics.”
Audrey will be doing 10 shows per week or 84 shows altogether. She stated she was not super nervous for opening night, but since it was her first play she was nervous to witness the atmosphere of the stage transition from rehearsals to live performances.
“I’m not super nervous, but I am kind of nervous of switching from rehearsal mode to performance mode,” she said. “Because the actual scene might change a little bit because people might give a little more and be excited. So, I’m nervous to see how that will change.”
Rothstein isn’t nervous for Audrey though and thinks she has great professionalism on stage.
“Audrey is just a little pro,” he said. “She comes, she’s super consistent and we keep trying to find more opportunities to showcase her.”
One of Audrey’s favorite parts about being in the play, is to watch all the pieces come together during the performances and how all of her characters fit into the play.
“When we get to run it all the way through I like watching it all come together and see how my role contrasts with this person’s role, how I get to have that moment with them,” Audrey said. “There’s a moment in NYC when I’m a ballerina and Annie gives me a flower. I like seeing all that come together and connect and how everyone works with each other.”
The cast of “Annie” consists of an array of child and adult actors working together. Audrey found working with adults to be not too different from working with her fellow child actors.
“It’s really not different from working with the kids since everybody is just kind of together,” Audrey said. “Everybody is just friends and it doesn’t really change how I act with the adults than I act with the kids.”
Rothstein believes that Annie is a great play for both audiences and actors alike to step back into live theatre after almost two years of hiatus.
“‘Annie’ is such a perfect show to come back with,” Rothstein said. “It’s a perfect musical and it’s so full of hope and optimism which I think the world needs right now.”
Audrey hopes to continue acting after the “Annie” run is over. If you would like to see Audrey in action tickets are still available for purchase at childrenstheatre.org
