St. Michael resident, Gopher basketball player, Minneapolis Laker turns 90

(Photo courtesy of Charles Mencel)

Pictured is Charles Mencel when he played for the University of Minnesota Gophers basketball team. Charles Mencel played on the Gophers as a guard from 1952 to 1955.

On April 21, St. Michael resident Charles Mencel (who goes by Charley) turned 90 years old. He is a former University of Minnesota Gopher basketball player and Minneapolis Laker.

Charles Mencel was born in Phillips, Wisconsin. When he was 6 years old, his family moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

