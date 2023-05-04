St. Michael resident, Gopher basketball player, Minneapolis Laker turns 90

On April 21, St. Michael resident Charles Mencel (who goes by Charley) turned 90 years old. He is a former University of Minnesota Gopher basketball player and Minneapolis Laker.
Charles Mencel was born in Phillips, Wisconsin. When he was 6 years old, his family moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
“One of the first things that my mother did was she got me a membership at the YMCA. The YMCA was really very instrumental in giving me direction in athletics and sports. I participated in almost anything the YMCA had to offer, of course mainly basketball,” Charles Mencel said.
His fifth-grade teacher and the YMCA director encouraged Charles Mencel to play basketball and supported him. Charles Mencel’s parents divorced when he was 14, and he didn’t have a very good relationship with his father.
As a result, the YMCA became an outlet for him, and he also met a lot of friends there. In 1952, Charles Mencel started his freshman year of college at the University of Minnesota.
He married his wife Ann Mencel in 1953, and now they’ve been married for 70 years. While Charles Mencel was still in college, he and his wife Ann Mencel lived in army barracks because Charles Mencel was in the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps throughout college.
“They had nothing but a hot plate to cook with and we were waiting in there until we could get a Quonset hut. So then we lived in a Quonset hut until he graduated,” Ann Mencel said.
During this time, they had their oldest daughter Vicki.
Basketball career
When he was at the University of Minnesota, Charles Mencel played basketball as a guard for the Minnesota Gophers all four years.
He was named First Team All-Big Ten in 1953 and 1955 and First-Team All-American in 1955. His jersey number was 30, which the University of Minnesota retired in 2011.
He’s also the ninth all-time leading scorer in Gopher’s basketball history.
“I was the Big Ten MVP my senior year, 1955, and I had a wonderful career and I really enjoyed it. I made a lot of good friends,” Charles Mencel said.
Mencel graduated with a business degree from the University of Minnesota in 1955. After he graduated, he played for the Minneapolis Lakers as #18 from 1955 to 1957, alongside former Gopher teammates Ed Kalafat and Dick Garmaker.
As a result of Charles Mencel being in the Reserve Officers’ Training Corp throughout college, he wasn’t drafted into the Korean War during college. After college, Charles Mencel had two years before he had to serve time in the army.
After basketball
After playing for the Minneapolis Lakers for two years, he went into the reserves for eight years. Charles Mencel had to attend monthly meetings and two weeks of summer camp every year while in the reserves.
Charles Mencel worked in the manufacturing industry for an automotive equipment company called the Marquette Cooperation starting in 1958 and he and his wife bought their first house.
“We bought our first house in Brooklyn Center for $14,500,” Ann Mencel said.
The Minneapolis Lakers moved to Los Angeles, California before the 1960-61 season. Eventually, Charles Mencel started working for a construction equipment company called RayGo until he retired.
Charles Mencel and other former Gopher players who played in the ‘50s helped put together a scholarship that they called “The ‘50s Decade Scholarship” to sponsor a basketball player every year. Since Charles Mencel played for the Gophers, there’s been a lot of changes to basketball. When he played basketball there were no three-point shots or shot clocks. Now, the Gophers play around 30 games a season but when Charles Mencel played they only played 22.
In 2019, Charles Mencel and Ann Mencel moved to St. Michael to be close to their second daughter Debra. Charles Mencel enjoys playing bridge every Tuesday that he’s available at the Crow River Senior Center and he likes playing the card game 500 with a group of friends that meets in his neighborhood.
Charles and Ann Mencel also enjoy going to their cabin on Lake Vermilion. They love their 18 great-grandchildren.
“Over time I’ve developed what I call my five fingers philosophy. If you pay attention to the five fingers, what they represent, you’ll have a good life. The thumb is to make good choices, number two is wake up every morning with a good attitude, number three is bring joy to all your relationships, number four is have spiritual life, and number five is love your neighbor as yourself,” Charles Mencel said.
