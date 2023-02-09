“Alliandre Rising, Book One of The Knights’ Trials” by Daniel E. Myers was published on Aug. 10, 2022. Myers wrote the fantasy book during the pandemic.

“I wrote this book and another book during Covid, it took about a year to write the two,” Myers said. “I actually wrote it as one book but it was way too long. I spent the next year breaking it up into two books and editing the first book.”

