“Alliandre Rising, Book One of The Knights’ Trials” by Daniel E. Myers was published on Aug. 10, 2022. Myers wrote the fantasy book during the pandemic.
“I wrote this book and another book during Covid, it took about a year to write the two,” Myers said. “I actually wrote it as one book but it was way too long. I spent the next year breaking it up into two books and editing the first book.”
He explained that he went through four rounds of editing before book one could be published. The second book in the series is going to be published on July 6.
The working title of book two of “The Knights’ Trials” is “Attack on Foresight.” Myers is currently in the process of editing book two, and during this process, the final title will be chosen.
There are going to be three books total in The Knights’ Trials series. Myers has already written some of the third book, and he is hoping to release the book in 2024.
Myers was born in Montana, but his family moved to Minnesota in the ‘70s. He grew up and went to high school in Fridley.
Myers grew up with 11 brothers and sisters. He served two years of active military service and four years in the army reserve as a combat medic.
He graduated from St. Cloud State University with an accounting degree but eventually switched to working in IT in the ‘90s. Myers has been a St. Michael resident since around 2002 and has been involved with the community.
He spent about 10 years in the Albertville Lions and has been in the St. Michael Lions for the last couple of years. Myers and his wife Kelly have been married for almost 32 years.
They have four adult children who they raised in St. Michael. According to Myers, the inspiration for the series came from role-playing games that he plays with his friends.
He reached out to his friends for input about how they wanted their characters portrayed and tried to incorporate their wishes as much as he could.
“The two main characters are an amalgamation of different characters I played, for the base personality. All of the rest are really loosely based on characters other people played,” he said.
Myers hosted a hospitality room at CONvergence in August 2022 for the release of “Alliandre Rising.” CONvergence is an annual four-day convention for fans of Sci-fi and Fantasy.
In the hospitality room, food and drinks were served while Myers got the word out about his first book. This year during the convention, on July 6-8, he will be hosting another hospitality room for the release of his second book of the series.
In this fantasy world in “The Knights’ Trials” there are 10 forest spirits that control magic. The spirits can be used in different combinations.
“Bards use mostly air, the priests use the main forest spirits which are the wood, the fauna, and the flora spirits. The mages use more of the elemental spirits which are fire, earth, air, and water,” Myers said.
The remaining three forest spirits are aether, stone, and sea. Aether is the main spirit from which the rest are drawn.
The book is supposed to be 1,200 years after a war between the aelfs and humans. In Myers’ series, elves are called aelfs.
The war ended with a prophecy from the forest spirits that the aelfs would never have an aelf leading them. They would always be led by a human or a half aelf.
Each aelf king has three sons one aelf, one-half aelf, and one-half human. They can’t be led by an aelf until they have the same bond with the human kingdoms as the human kingdoms have amongst themselves.
In the book, Alliandre must win the Grand Melee, a tournament in which every warrior in the realm competes for the title of Grand Champion. If he wins, he will become knighted and will be able to marry his true love Marion, the princess from the southern kingdom.
“Alliandre Rising” can be purchased online from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Goodreads.
