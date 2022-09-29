Giving back is a virtue at any age, but St. Michael native Alex Brown knew he needed to give back to his college, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, a year after graduating in 2016.

Brown, 28, has established two different funds for students in the university’s forensics speech program, contributing around $6,000 each year. He created a Forensics Promise Scholarship and a General Forensics Promise Program Fund for students in need who are part of the forensics program.

