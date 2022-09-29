Giving back is a virtue at any age, but St. Michael native Alex Brown knew he needed to give back to his college, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, a year after graduating in 2016.
Brown, 28, has established two different funds for students in the university’s forensics speech program, contributing around $6,000 each year. He created a Forensics Promise Scholarship and a General Forensics Promise Program Fund for students in need who are part of the forensics program.
“I saw how awesome it was and how much of a skill set that is lacking today and how much forensics and the university did for me,” Brown said.
After graduating, Brown knew he wanted to give back, but did not know how. He met with then-director of forensics Karen Morris and asked how funds worked. Morris told Brown that the forensic team has to go through a budget review every year but put Brown in touch with the Eau Claire Foundation. After speaking with the foundation, Brown decided to create the two funds.
The General Forensics Promise Program Fund allows for the director of the program to use the funds in whatever way is needed, including buying books, creating a student closet or more. The Scholarship Fund functions as a regular scholarship, eligible to all students in the forensics program, regardless of financial need.
“I really wanted to stress that there are no financial need aspects to it in terms of a formal FAFSA application,” Brown said. “Nothing to do with how much your parents make or anything like that. I really wanted it to be under the discretion of the director [of the forensics program] what the need is... I really wanted to make it as open-ended as possible.”
Brown could have decided to be a part of the selection process, but he decided to leave it to the director of the forensics program. Initially, the fund was anonymous, since he still knew people in the program and did not want them to feel awkward in applying and receiving any funds from the scholarship. “It really was just as simple as setting up a phone call and then an [electronic fund transfer] and a monthly gift,” Brown said.
Travel is a part of competing in forensics. The university pays for travel, but not for supplies for students like suits, three-ring binders, laptops and other supplies.
“I wanted to do something to help ensure that no student would not be able to compete or be a part of these programs because of a lack of funds or having to prioritize other things,” Brown said.
The St. Michael foundation
Brown’s giving nature was cultivated through a family foundation in St. Michael where his parents Beth and Larry Brown instilled a sense of giving to Brown and his brother Jacob.
Every Christmas, Brown would be given $100 and told to give it to a person or organization in needs.
“Kind of instilled at a very young age to give back,” he said. “Being on [the forensics team] and going across the country I saw other schools and how their students talked about struggles or struggling in funding.”
Brown’s parents met at and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and because of that Brown almost did not go there.
He ended up being recruited to the school by a former student of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire who was on the forensics team.
He majored in actuarial science in university but credits the forensics team for allowing him to succeed in obtaining his current job on an analytics team at Conclusn in Arizona.
“I totally credit forensics and public speaking for getting me my first job,” Brown said. “I am a math person who likes people, which apparently is a weird thing, but [speech] helped me to articulate on everything that’s going on, what’s going on on the math side to people that aren’t math people. I wanted to give back so there is always a place at least at Eau Claire for people to go and learn some of these skills and meet some awesome people.”
Neither of Brown’s funds at the university is endowed, but he is working on it. Once the funds are endowed they can exist on their own, even if Brown stops giving.
There is no limitation on who can contribute to Brown’s funds. In the past, he has asked friends and family to donate to the funds for his birthday or other holidays instead of gifts.
Brown has advice for those thinking about starting funds at other universities or organizations.
“Reach out to the foundation or to where ever you are planning on donating or starting an endowment process, just reach out,” Brown said. “They will be your best resources and advocate for what you want to do. They will also help you know if a fund like that already exists and you can help get that one endowment... You just need to start. You can sit there and think about it forever, the first step is just to start.”
Giving back to the CRP Program
Also while in university, Brown participated in a Civil Rights Pilgrimage during his sophomore year. With that program, he was able to get his diversity credit and travel the path of the civil rights movement in the United States.
People do not need to be a student to take the trip and in the future Brown hopes to go again.
Brown also credits the trip as a factor that allowed him to see more clearly the needs in the forensics program to start the funds.
Recently, Brown found out that there is a fund in place to help students in need to go on the trip. He has since tweaked his monthly payments to his funds to also add donating to the Civil Rights Pilgrimage and help make it affordable.
“It’s really cool to also help fund that to make it affordable not only for students to go there who want to learn but also for students to reaffirm what they are feeling and what they are going through,” Brown said.
Anyone may contribute to funds that are already set up at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. To contribute or learn more about the Forensics Promise Fund go to bit.ly/3T6nnb8. To contribute to the Forensics Promise Scholarship fund go to bit.ly/3QT3RwG. To contribute or find out more about the Civil Rights Pilgrimage go to bit.ly/3AyffJ1.
“I want students to enjoy the experiences and learn,” Brown said. “The main reason for my giving is in no way to be recognized... I think if anything it’s more about taking away any financial stress or burden so other students and other individuals can experience learning and growing without the looming worry of how can I afford this what does it do if I miss a week of work.”
