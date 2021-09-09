Throughout September, the Great River Regional Library in St. Michael offers a chance to remember and educate the entire family through their exhibit “September 11, 2001: Day that Changed the World.”
The exhibit runs every day until the end of the month.
Sponsored by the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York, the exhibit features 14 posters that showcase personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks on the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers.
A video will also be available to watch. The posters and the video availability will depend on the availability of the exhibits room, but the library will try to have the exhibit open all day when the room adjacent to the library is available.
Materials such as movies, books, documentaries and more will be on display for those wishing to do some research beyond the exhibit. A list of materials that can be accessed on streaming services will also be available for all guests of the library.
St. Michael Library Services Coordinator Nancy Bunting said she envisions families coming to the library to learn more about what happened 20 years ago. “I’m hoping it’ll spur discussion and just some understanding of what we don’t want to see happen again and how much that changed our world.”
According to Bunting, the exhibit tries to address the differences in generations and their memories since 20 years have passed since the tragedy. Those who were 20 years old when the event occurred would have vivid memories, whereas those who were 1 year old and were not aware of the events would be 20 years old now themselves.
Bunting said the video, especially, will try and educate those who may not remember and thinks it will be powerful for those who watch it.
“That personal side of [the video], interviewing real people that it happened to, will be powerful,” Bunting said. “It just brings it strongly to us now, to remember.”
Librarian Erin Smeby, who collected the materials for those looking to read more about 9/11, also said that the exhibit is relevant today with the pandemic where healthcare works are our first responders in the fight against COVID-19 and what that can be for today’s generation.
“A lot of the younger generations weren’t around when this took place,” Smeby said. “I hope the resources we give them will allow them the opportunity to talk about this event that they maybe have heard things about, but don’t know a lot about it.”
Bunting recounted a story about a Holocaust survivor who came to the library a couple of years prior told her. She said that the 90-year-old-man explained that he didn’t like to speak about his past and the Holocaust, but people were telling him it did not happen and that he wanted them to know it did and that he was speaking so people remembered the event. “His words and those numbers tattooed on his arm really touched us at the library and we don’t want something like [9/11] to be forgotten,” Bunting said.
Smeby also encouraged those who can’t go to the exhibit visit the 9/11 Memorial Museum’s website at 911memorial.org. Some of the activities for kids include how to fold paper cranes and an explanation on the symbolism behind them, as well as an activity to identify first responder badges.
Both the museum website and the exhibit encourages people to act with compassion and hope for “The ways we choose to respond – both large and small – can demonstrate the best of human nature after even the worst of days.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.