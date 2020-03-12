On March 2 schools across the nation celebrated Read Across America Day.
The Friends of the St. Michael/Albertville/Hanover Library partnered with local schools for the past several years in honor of Read Across America Day, a nation-wide celebration sponsored by the National Education Association. The event seeks to “motivate kids to read, bring the joys of reading to students of all ages, and make all children feel valued and welcome.”
Each year the Friends group asks library media specialists and staff at each of the 10 schools that the St. Michael Library serves to identify books that they would like to add to their school collections. The Friends group then purchases 10 hard-cover books for each school and delivers them on Read Across America Day. This is a way for the public and school libraries to work together to promote reading as well as the value of libraries and the resources that they provide to students and community members.
This year the Friends group also celebrated library staff members, Carolyn Bauer of Albertville Primary School and Resha Marble of St. Michael Elementary School. Bauer and Marble were recently nominated and chosen by their peers to receive Excellence Awards for their work in school libraries. The Friends group honored the work of these women with a book of their choosing, and interviewed them about their work.
Both Bauer and Marble loved reading as children. Bauer especially loved the Harold and the Purple Crayon books, and Marble’s favorites included series such as The Little House on the Prairie, Nancy Drew, The Hardy Boys and Trixie Belden. Trips to the local public library with their parents when they were young are favorite memories of these women.
In their work, both Bauer and Marble see the importance of providing students with books that give them the opportunity to grow their reading skills. As Marble, who has worked in the district since 2016, said, “Reading has a very important role in allowing young readers to learn, imagine, explore, and learn empathy towards others. Reading is important for both learning and being successful in school and life. It is also a great activity to do for relaxation. You can read anywhere, which makes it a great and inexpensive hobby.”
Bauer has worked in the district for 20 years. As she observes students at Albertville Primary checking out books and developing their reading skills, Bauer imagines that she is, “in the company of the one who discovers the cure for breast cancer.”
Bauer, who has lived in the area since 1988, expressed the importance of school and public libraries in her interview. Of the St. Michael Public Library she said, “We are so blessed here in STMA to have such a great library! Not every community can say that. When my family was young, I was a stay at home Mom and we had no cash to buy books or rent movies. I was always bringing my three kids to the library back when it was in the Colonial Mall … the Roy Simms Community Library. I loved it! Got my kids out of the house, saw other families, got lots of great books, rented tons of movies, and participated in the summer reading program! Still the best! I still take advantage of the library.”
Marble, still an avid reader and public library user as an adult, stated, “School libraries are limited to what they can carry due to low funds and/or budget cuts. Public libraries are able to offer more book selections and resources to the community. The public library not only offers a variety of books but it also offers educational and fun community activities. The public library offers a range of services in media which encourages and brings people to the library. “
School and public libraries, working together, can clearly make a difference in helping students develop the skills that they will need to be successful in their futures! Reading Across America benefits us all!
Free reading resources and ideas for individuals, parents, and teachers can be found at the Read Across America official website: /www.readacrossamerica.org/.
