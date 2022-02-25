St. Michael is seeking public input on residential development

An Environmental Assessment Worksheet has been prepared for 183 acres lying east of Lander Avenue NE, south of the Landings of Crow River neighborhood, and north of the city of Hanover. The Marx Property residential development would include 67 townhomes and 306 single family homes, including a large park adjacent to the Crow River. Public comments will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on March 3.
The Environmental Assessment Worksheet form provides information about the Marx Property project that may have the potential for significant environmental effects.
The Marx Property Residential Development is proposed on 183.20 acres of land in northeastern Wright County. The project will include up to 373 residential units consisting of 306 single-family homes and 67 townhomes, parkland, trails, open space, stormwater basins, and wetlands. Site development will include installation of streets, trails, municipal sewer and water and mass grading.
The project will convert about 74.70 acres of cropland, 47.94 acres of aggregate mine, 10.07 acres of woodland, 4.09 acres of grassland and about 0.04 acre of wetland to streets, homes, lawns, parking and open space with some natural vegetation. The project will include about 66 acres of open space consisting of parkland, wetland, buffers and stormwater basins. The project design includes parkland, open space and about 10.46 acres of tree preservation along 3,300 feet of the Crow River.
For more information on the project and to find the Environment Assessment Worksheet at stmichaelmn.gov.
