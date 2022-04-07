St. Michael introduces new city engineer

The St. Michael City Council welcomed its new city engineer, Nick Preisler, at its March 22 meeting.
Preisler has five years of experience as a city engineer, working with the city of Hanover and Tonka Bay simultaneously.
He currently lives in Dayton with his wife, two kids and two dogs.
There were around nine applicants that applied for the city engineer job. Preisler was chosen out of those nine due to his enthusiasm, according to City Administrator Steve Bot.
“I’m excited to be here and I feel fortunate to be in this position,” Preisler said. “I’m excited to serve this community and service this council the best way I can.”
2021 Wright County Sheriff report
The council also listened to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office annual activity report for the year 2021. Patrol Lt. Jason Kramber gave the report to the council. Wright County Sheriff’s Office provides contracted law enforcement services to 13 out of the county’s 16 cities.
In 2021 sheriff deputies responded to 7,112 calls for service in St. Michael. Of those calls, 3,489 incidents turned into case reports and required further investigation by the deputies.
Some of the service calls include 2,167 traffic stops, 234 traffic complaints, 333 suspicious activity calls, 131 theft calls, 71 fraud calls, 145 medical calls, 190 civil calls, 45 criminal damage to property calls and more.
“We always appreciate [when people call in] those suspicious activities, because then it means that people are calling in and tipping us off when something is going on in the neighborhood,” Deringer said.
St. Michael theft reports have gone up from 360 in 2020 to 378 in 2021. Homicide has consistently stayed at zero and robbery fell from two in 2020 to zero in 2021.
The council noted that juvenile complaints are very high at 254 complaints, compared to other cities like Otsego at 94 and Albertville at 69. According to Kramber, juvenile complaints are an all encompassing term for cases that school resource officers handle that can range from drugs, parking complaints, medical calls or juvenile complaints that can fall under many different instances such as a defiant or mouthy student.
“A city the size of St. Michael, geographically, everything looks good to me, nothing looks alarming,” Kramber said. “Its nothing to be alarmed with by your students its just you have a lot of students that go here.”
In the future, Sheriff Sean Deringer said that their department is looking into getting body cameras in the next two years and systems to keep the thousand of data that they must keep if they start utilizing body cameras.
Other
The council also approved the purchase of two new Western Strar Tandem trucks with box and plow equipment to replace the two plow trucks that are over 15 years old. The price for two trucks is estimated to be around $131,073. The funds will come out of the equipment replacement fund.
