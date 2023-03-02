St. Michael Elementary fundraised over $20,000 for playground equipment

St. Michael Elementary School raised funds to help purchase new playground equipment to expand the school’s playground area. The playground structure that is going to be installed at the school. It’s estimated to be put in this coming summer.

From Jan. 30 to Feb. 10, students at St. Michael Elementary had the opportunity to participate in the school’s Read-A-Thon event. The event gave students the chance to fill out a Bingo sheet and possibly receive prizes if they chose to do so.

The Read-A-Thon also helped the school fund raise for a new playground equipment structure and other smaller purchases for the school.

