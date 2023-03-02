St. Michael Elementary fundraised over $20,000 for playground equipment

St. Michael Elementary School raised funds to help purchase new playground equipment to expand the school’s playground area. The playground structure that is going to be installed at the school. It’s estimated to be put in this coming summer.
From Jan. 30 to Feb. 10, students at St. Michael Elementary had the opportunity to participate in the school’s Read-A-Thon event. The event gave students the chance to fill out a Bingo sheet and possibly receive prizes if they chose to do so.
The Read-A-Thon also helped the school fund raise for a new playground equipment structure and other smaller purchases for the school.
“We do things like we paid for an author visit to come in and chat with the kids and he also did a writing workshop with the third and fourth graders. We do lots of staff appreciation as well,” PTO Co-President Cat Eveland said.
The money also goes towards school materials and sleds for the playground. Last school year for their Fun Run fund raiser, they spent $30,000 on purchasing Chromebooks for the students.
The St. Michael Elementary Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) organized the event. They did a Read-A-Thon fund raiser two years ago as well and switch off every year between the Fun Run and Read-A-Thon.
This coming fall, PTO will be self-managing the Fun Run so that 97% of the money goes to the school.
“We are keeping our existing playground, it’s just our building has increased enrollment. We’ve noticed the playground structure we currently have is used so much that it would be nice to have multiple spaces or areas for the students to go and utilize,” St. Michael Elementary School Principal Corey Lahr said.
The school is hoping to install the new playground structure this coming summer in August. The Read-A-Thon was a side activity that wasn’t directly related to fund raising, but was a way to get students involved with reading if they wanted to.
The Bingo sheets contained different ways to read including reading in a fort, reading with a flashlight, reading to a pet, and more. Classrooms received certain prizes based on how much money was raised for each classroom.
“We had five classrooms that earned ice cream parties. They got to vote, I made up a menu for them and they got to choose the kind of ice cream that they’d like. We’re buying ice cream from “What’s the Scoop?” Several classrooms also have a popcorn party,” PTO Co-President Jessica Widen said.
“What’s the Scoop?” gave the school a discounted order of ice cream for the ice cream parties. Classes that raised $250 received a pajama day, classes that raised $500 or more got extra recess, those that raised $800 got a popcorn party, and classrooms that raises $1,500 or more got an ice cream party.
The class that raised the most money from each grade level will receive a glow soccer party. Students will get glow-in-the-dark necklaces and bracelets. The glow party will have LED light-up soccer balls.
The school fell short of its goal of raising $30,000 from the fund raiser. They raised $20,735.51, so they are using community outreach to raise the money that they still need for playground installation costs.
“The Hanover Athletic Association donated $30,000. We have families that are from Hanover that come to our school. That donation is huge. It wouldn’t be possible without their help,” Lahr said.
