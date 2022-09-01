St. Michael council discusses house fire

St. Michael Council Member Nadine Schoen presented Mayor Wettschreck with a plaque at the Aug. 23 meeting in appreciation of the city’s continued support for the Chad Smith Ride for Life that took place in June and benefited three families in the community.
The St. Michael City Council discussed possible city intervention for the 599 Central Ave. W house that burned to the ground last month.
Just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office was called to a structural fire at the St. Michael home, according to a Wright County Sheriff’s Office report. When deputies arrived, the house was engulfed in flames. The house had been the residence of Brandon Gardas, who was taken into custody by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office after a 45-hour standoff in June.
“There is not a lot left,” Community Development Director Marc Weigle said about the house.
After the fire was put out by the Albertville, Hanover and St. Michael fire departments, a backhoe pulled down much of the unstable structure. According to Weigle, the owner of the house has been spoken to and is currently separating out the materials of the structure for salvage like metal. A backhoe is on site.
“I assume he’s going to keep progressing with it and making progress,” Weigle said.
Weigle told the council that if they feel like the owner is not making enough progress the city could persue a court order to require site clean-up by a specified date. The owner could challenge the court order and the council was worried that a court order might unmotivate the owner from cleaning up the site. The process of obtaining a court order could take up to 28 days if unattested and by then the property could be cleaned up without city interference.
“I’d like to keep watching it and then in two weeks be ready if we need to act to move forward,” Council Member Nadine Schoen said. “But I agree if we do something that could slow down the process even more.”
A neighbor to the house, Jennifer Mitchel, spoke to the council.
“I’m asking the city to take all action necessary to quickly remove this rubble, all of the danger and all of the equipment that is back in my backyard,” she said. “I would ask that you go back for a weekly check-in to see what progress has been made because so far we haven’t seen any progress made.”
City Administrator Steve Bot said that two weeks before the city council meeting, the county had notified the homeowner that they would not be paying for the damage done to the house and that the city of St. Michael will help with the payments. Bot was in contact with the owner, but now, due to the fire, the cost to clean up the damages is no longer on the city or the county, but on the homeowner.
Mayor Keith Wettschreck asked if there were any findings on the cause of the fire. Bot responded that it was still under investigation.
The council decided to hold off on stepping in on the owner’s clean-up process but to keep an eye on it.
Weigle said that in a week or two the city will check up on the progress on the property and bring back the findings to the city council to see if the city needs to interfere. If city staff decides that the city should put in for a court order before the next city council meeting, they can ask to call for a council meeting before the Sept. 13 city council meeting.
The council recognized Council Member Nadine Schoen’s support for the Chad Smith Ride for Life that took place in June and contributes to three families in the community.
