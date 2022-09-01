St. Michael council discusses house fire

(Photo courtesy of city of St. Michael)

St. Michael Council Member Nadine Schoen presented Mayor Wettschreck with a plaque at the Aug. 23 meeting in appreciation of the city’s continued support for the Chad Smith Ride for Life that took place in June and benefited three families in the community.

The St. Michael City Council discussed possible city intervention for the 599 Central Ave. W house that burned to the ground last month.

Just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office was called to a structural fire at the St. Michael home, according to a Wright County Sheriff’s Office report. When deputies arrived, the house was engulfed in flames. The house had been the residence of Brandon Gardas, who was taken into custody by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office after a 45-hour standoff in June.

