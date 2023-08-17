St. Michael Daze & Knights Festival attendees add color to the sidewalk outside of St. Michael City Hall Aug. 12. The St. Michael Friends of the Library sponsored a chalk walk event to allow the community to create chalk art.
Children 12 and under find hidden treasures during the sawdust pile treasure hunt, sponsored by Wind and Wood Farms and Community Development Bank. A child in a tie-dye shirt is pictured smiling and holding up a goodie. Candy, toys, tokens and horseshoes that could be traded in for $5 were hidden in the sawdust pile.
The St. Michael American Legion Post 567, the St. Michael Cub Scouts Pack 767 and St. Michael City Councilmember Scott Pedersen waved to the crowd, and then the St. Michael Fire Department made its entrance.
Members of the 2022-2023 St. Michael Royalty Court get a photo with Wright County Commissioners Jeanne Holland and Nadine Schoen at the St. Michael Daze and Knights Festival. Pictured from left to right in the back row: Princess Maddie Barthel, Commissioner Holland, Miss St. Michael and Miss Congeniality Sloan Bozosi, Princess Paige Reineke and Commissioner Schoen. Little Miss Victoria Herold is in the front row.
The St. Michael Royalty Coronation took place at Aug. 12 at St. Michael-Albertville High School’s Performing Arts Center. Pictured from left to right is the new royalty court: Miss Congeniality and St. Michael Princess McKenna Hegge sponsored by Millennium Dance Company, Junior St. Michael Commodore Alex Braaten sponsored by What’s the Scoop?, Miss St. Michael Maggie Klym sponsored by St. Michael Cinema, Junior Miss St. Michael Rosalynn Myslicki sponsored by Millennium Dance Company and St. Michael Commodore Eli Powell sponsored by The Selfie Co.
(Photo courtesy of Nadine Schoen)
Pictured from left to right at the St. Michael Daze and Knights Festival is St. Michael Mayor Keith Wettschreck, Wright County Commissioner Nadine Schoen and St. Michael City Administrator Steven Bot.
(Submitted photo by Brittney Witt)
