Painting one mural in every state is a personal goal for St. Michael muralist Allison Hunsley, who is now traveling around the United States, to North Carolina, California and lastly New York.
Currently, Hunsley is in Carolina Beach in North California where she is marketing her mural painting skills to local businesses.
“It’s my ultimate dream to paint a mural in every state,” Hunsley said. “So, I’m going to try and start that journey now.”
Hunsley and a friend, who is traveling with her, drove to North Carolina in mid-October and have been staying in an Airbnb ever since. Hunsley has chosen where to go on her year-long travels based on where she might want to live in the future. She has already decided to extend her time in North Carolina due to her liking the beach so much.
“We were kind of thinking about places where we always wanted to live potentially,” Hunsley said. “I hope to kind of see where I love the most and where I might want to live when I’m done traveling, which won’t be for a long time from now... Right now I’m just painting outside, sitting by the ocean. I’m just kind of going with the flow right now.”
The plan is for Hunsley to return back home to St. Michael between each new state she visits. She has a couple of murals in negotiations to be commissioned during her time back home. Some of those include the health and science room in the St. Michael-Albertville High School , Rustech Brewing in Monticello and Brookdale Health in Minneapolis.
Her process for murals starts with the commissioner giving her an initial idea or inspirational photos to reference. She’ll make a mood board and then give the commissioner some option designs. She works with a mixture of spray paint and acrylic paint. Painting a mural can take anywhere from a week to three weeks depending on the project.
“Each project is something new and I feel like I learn something new in each one,” Hunsley said. “It’s definitely daunting to take on a big empty wall, but I just have to take it head-on.”
Art has always been in Hunsley’s life ever since high school when her teachers encouraged her to submit pieces to contests. Her love for painting came from when she was awarded a full scholarship to a Minneapolis College of Art and Design summer pre-college program. After high school, she went to the University of Minnesota for two and a half years for product design and left after becoming too busy with art commissions. Taking the advice of her professors, she took the leap to be a full-time artist. Now at age 22, Hunsley has been a full-time artist for the past two years.
Her first mural was at Second Hand Rose in Buffalo in 2018, Hunsley sent an email to owners Amy and Brad Johnson and they agreed to commission her to do a mural. The Johnsons always love something that looks old, especially rusted, turquoise cars, so when Hunsley contacted them about doing a mural they knew they needed a turquoise old pickup truck on the side of the building.
“When Allison came to us with the idea of painting a mural on our building we were so excited,” Amy Johnson said. “We looked at Allison and she said that she has always wanted to do something like this and at that moment we realized that it was meant to be and this was supposed to happen. Allison took our vision and made it come to life. I’ve never seen anyone work so hard and always with a smile. She is beyond talented, this girl is going places. She is the entire package.”
Since then, Hunsley has done multiple murals, including one at Rustech Brewing in Monticello of cogwheels, which she might extend this spring.
“I couldn’t of asked for a better person to paint our mural on the building,” owner of the Rustech Brewing, Penny Burt said. “Allison took our idea and ran with it. She intertwined what we had envisioned and added her own spin to it. She has given our building new life.”
Along with her mural work, Hunsley also does smaller commissions like dog portraits on top of wood pieces. She has started her holiday commission period where people can request pet murals and ornaments and have them shipped back to Minnesota from where ever her travels take her.
“I like doing smaller stuff too, so more people can enjoy my art in their homes, more personal,” Hunsley said.
Last December, Hunsley had over 60 smaller Christmas commissions. This year she already has 20. Smaller dog portraits can take up to three hours for Hunsley to do. Her smaller pet commissions can cost around $150 and an ornament costs $75 plus shipping. Murals are charged by square footage.
More of Hunsley’s can be found on her website allisonhunsley.com/second-hand-rose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.