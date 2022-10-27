St. Michael approves purchase of 2 fire engines

(Photo courtesy of city of St. Michael)

Several members of Cub Scout Pack 767 attended the Oct. 11th St. Michael City Council meeting and led attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance. Pictured with the Scouts are councilor Nadien Schoen, Mayor Keith Wettschreck, and councilors Tom Hamilton, Ryan Gleason and Joe Hagerty.

The St. Michael City Council was led in the Pledge of Allegiance at its Oct. 11 meeting, by members of the Cub Scout Pack 767.

The council also approved purchasing two engines for the fire department.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments