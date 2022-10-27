St. Michael approves purchase of 2 fire engines

The St. Michael City Council was led in the Pledge of Allegiance at its Oct. 11 meeting, by members of the Cub Scout Pack 767.
The council also approved purchasing two engines for the fire department.
Also during the meeting, the council received an update about the St. Michael Library.
Fire engine purchases
In a memo from Fire Chief Steve Hosch, he thanked the council for its approval to start looking for two fire engines for the fire department.
Since September, the price for two engines has increased by $24,000 per truck due to an increase in the price of the motors. The new cost is $874,000 per truck. There is a discount for ordering two trucks at the same time and a prepayment discount.
This results in a total cost of $1.66 million for both trucks.
City Administrator/Public Works Director Steve Bot told the council the arrival timeline would also be extended four to six weeks, with the trucks arriving 32 to 38 months from now.
The council approved the purchase of the two fire engines.
Library update
The council also heard from St. Michael Library Services Coordinator Nancy Bunting with an annual library update.
The summer reading program, Read Beyond the Beaten Path, for children up to age 18 was a success. There were over 1,750 kids participating, who read over 930,000 minutes this summer. Bunting said there were 250 more readers this year.
New library additions in 2022 included Sugar the READ Therapy Dog. Bunting said the dog was popular.
The Every Meal Partnership is a program that allows people to take home pre-made food bags with no questions asked. There are several cultural meal options.
Other partnerships included those with local schools in the Race to the Library, field trips, reading bingo, book incentives, robotics teams and a teen photo contest.
Other
In other action, the council:
APPOINTED an additional 25 election judges for 2022.
APPROVED an update to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office contract, which includes adding more hours of service. Deputies will be providing 32 hours a day from Jan. 1, 2023, to April 30, 2023, and then 40 hours a day starting May 1, 2023. The sheriff’s office will also provide 24-hour call and general service.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
