St. Michael approves preliminary 2023 budget

The St. Michael City Council approved its 2023 preliminary budget and tax levy at its Sept. 13 meeting.
The council also received a donation from Black Market Soccer.
2023 budget
The 2023 proposed budget is $8.16 million. This is an increase of $239,776 or 3.03% over the 2022 adopted budget.
The costs for road striping were removed from the 2023 budget because the city will be doing that project this year.
Fire Chief Steve Hosch asked the council to consider the possibility of purchasing another fire engine.
“The Fire Department is in the process of building a new engine,” he said in a staff memo. “With all the challenges involved in our economy today, labor cost increases, material cost increases, material supply issues and lead time, the department’s leadership are asking that you approve ordering two engines at this time rather than one now and another in the near future.”
He also said during the meeting that orders for engines were 30 months out.
City Administrator Steve Bot told the council he reviewed the funding for a second engine and if approved, an order would be placed by Nov. 1 to lock in pricing before any increases in costs. The trucks would not be paid for until they are completed and arrive at the city.
The council agreed to move ahead with the purchase of a second engine. The cost for both engines is proposed to be $1.668 million.
According to Finance Director Sue Ferbuyt, there are several factors in the increase in the proposed budget for 2023.
“Beginning in May, the sheriff patrol will increase from 32 hours/day to 40 hours per day,” she said. “Other factors are mainly inflationary items such as rising fuel, asphalt and insurance costs. Also due to inflation, a 5% cost of living is proposed. A compensation study was done in 2022 and some positions will have average market adjustments.”
Bot said since the last budget work session a few council members expressed interest in considering changes to the draft preliminary budget and levy, including increasing the cost of living assessment from 4% to 5%, paying off the 2014A bond, delaying additional sheriff hours one month and decreasing the market rate adjustment from 100% to 96%. After some discussion, it was decided to increase the COLA to 5%, keep market rate adjustments at 100%, and delay the sheriffs’s hours for one month, therefore increasing the levy 3.03% or $239,776 over 2022.
The preliminary levy for 2023 is a 3.25% increase over the 2022 levy, or $257,276.
Taxes depend on assessed value and how much a property changes relative to all other properties in the city, according to Ferbuyt. “While we cannot predict how much any property will pay, we anticipate most homeowners will see little or no increase in taxes,” she said. “Many will probably see a decrease in their city taxes since the amount of new growth tax base exceeds the preliminary budget levy for a second year in a row.”
The city has until Sept. 30 to approve the preliminary budget. While the City Council can lower the budget, it cannot be increase when the budget and levy are officially adopted Dec. 13.
The council voted 4-1 to approve the proposed 2023 tax levy and budget.
Councilmember Tom Hamilton voted against both.
Organization donation
Theresa Eicher with Black Market Soccer also provided the council with the program’s annual report.
This was Eicher’s 11th summer organizing the soccer program for youths in kindergarten to grade five. Participants met 12 times over a six-week period.
All the fees raised from the program were used to purchase shirts and medals for the almost 300 participants. The remaining funds were donated to the city for field maintenance.
Mayor Keith Wettschreck said it is a positive program and he appreciated the work Eicher has put into it.
