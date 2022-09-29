St. Michael approves preliminary 2023 budget

(Photo courtesy of City of St. Michael)

Theresa Eicher and Chris Fussy with Black Market Soccer presented Mayor Keith Wettschreck with a donation for field maintenance.

The St. Michael City Council approved its 2023 preliminary budget and tax levy at its Sept. 13 meeting.

The council also received a donation from Black Market Soccer.

