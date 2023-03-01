One of the first signs that spring is just around the corner is the start of the new season of the Maple Grove Farmers Market. The indoor market returns Thursday, March 2, from 3-6 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road.
Just over 20 vendors will be in attendance offering a variety of items for sale. These include farm-raised eggs, meats, poultry, produce, microgreens, honey, maple syrup, pierogi, along with canned goods like pickles, jams and sauces. There will also be breads, smoothies, granola, empanadas, kimchi, kombucha, coffee beans and grounds, ginger juices, goat milk soap and sweet treats.
“Two will be new to our market,” said Mao Lee, Recreation Program Specialist-Farmers Market. “One with pet food and another with specialty banana bread.”
MinneapplegirlBakes is selling a “better tasting banana bread” made from a local baker from Columbia Heights.
Murphy’s Bakery will be offering wholesome and nutritious pet treats.
All vendors accept cash. Many of the vendors also accept credit and debit cards. Lee added that all vendors accept market tokens that can be purchased at the market info booth with a credit/debit cards. Tokens are just like cash and do not expire.
The market also offers a dollar-for-dollar match to its SNAP patrons, up to $10 each visit in market bucks and $10 in produce bucks. Some $10 from a SNAP account becomes $30 in purchasing power for healthy SNAP-eligible foods in the market.
The next indoor market dates are March 16 and 30 and April 13 at the Community Center.
