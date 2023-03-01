One of the first signs that spring is just around the corner is the start of the new season of the Maple Grove Farmers Market. The indoor market returns Thursday, March 2, from 3-6 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road.

Just over 20 vendors will be in attendance offering a variety of items for sale. These include farm-raised eggs, meats, poultry, produce, microgreens, honey, maple syrup, pierogi, along with canned goods like pickles, jams and sauces. There will also be breads, smoothies, granola, empanadas, kimchi, kombucha, coffee beans and grounds, ginger juices, goat milk soap and sweet treats.

