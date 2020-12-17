Spreading some ‘Osseo Holiday Cheer’

‘Tis the season for giving to those in need. Donation bins are out this time of year, collection toys, food and money to those families that may be struggling.
Explore Osseo, a group that focuses on local businesses, has taken their donation collection to the next level. They are asking those who live and work in Osseo to consider donated items for the elderly. Specifically, those elderly who are living in assisted living and nursing home facilities in Osseo.
The idea to help the area elderly came from Aleah Clements, who owns Created By Me Photography. Clements and her business are a part of the Explore Osseo group.
Teresa Aho, of Osseo Savitt Paint, said, “Osseo Holiday Cheer was an idea that Aleah had a few weeks ago and it quickly grew. Explore Osseo, Created By Me and Osseo Savitt Paint created a Facebook event to get the word out and the community responded to it immediately. The donations started coming in with our Amazon wish list, monetary donations through PayPal and dropping off donations at our drop off site, Osseo Savitt Paint at 212 Central Ave.”
Clements said that every year Created By Me Photography does a Holiday Giving Program and this year joined with Osseo Savitt Paint and Explore Osseo. “We decided that the elderly population needed a little extra love this holiday season and decided to get the community involved to help gather items and deliver the bags to seniors in Osseo,” she said. “We have had a lot of Created By Me customers that have been donating, as well as other Osseo businesses and local residents of Osseo and Maple Grove.”
Aho said the donations first started coming in on Dec. 3. People who would still like to donate can do so through Dec. 22. “So there is still time to donate,” she said. “We have an Amazon wish list and PayPal for those that would like to donate money for us to purchase items and items can be dropped off at Osseo Savitt Paint, during open hours.”
Aho added that Osseo Holiday Cheer is taking anything new that people think seniors would like. This includes: blankets, slippers/slipper socks, sudoku, word finds, snacks, lotion, lip balm, dominoes, toothbrushes, hand sanitizer, puzzles, etc.
“And we are trying to also get handwritten letters or cards to put in the bags so our seniors feel special, especially since so many of them cannot see their families this year,” Aho said. “We want to add an extra personal touch to every bag that we donate.”
Those Osseo facilities and their residents that will be receiving the donations are Benedictine Living Community Osseo and Osseo Gardens.
“We are blown away by how many donations we have received so far,” Aho said. “We had no idea what to expect and the response has been overwhelming. It has been so fun to see how many people have jumped in and taken their time to go shopping (online and in-person) and donate.”
To learn more, visit the Osseo Holiday Cheer Facebook event page at fb.me/e/1RnF6O5Ts\
People can drop off donations at Osseo Savitt Paint, 212 Central Avenue in Osseo, during open hours or through an Amazon wish list. Visit the list at https://amzn.to/34izj1E
“2020 has been hard on all of us, especially the elderly that are not able to see their friends and families and get to do their normal activities and some are not even able to leave the building,” Aho added. “So this is an extra special mission this year. To make a difference to our seniors right here in Osseo.”
