A new industrial company from South Africa is proposing to locate its North American headquarters in Rogers.
“This is an exciting opportunity, a new venture proposing to come to town,” Jason Ziemer, Rogers City Planner/Community Development coordinator, said at the March 22 Rogers City Council meeting.
MyPlas, a company that recycles plastics and turns them into new materials, plans to lease half of the 400,000-square-foot industrial building formerly occupied by Archway. Archway moved out in December and the building was sold to a new investment group that owns other industrial properties in Rogers, Ziemer said.
MyPlas has worked with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) on a state financing package through the Job Creation Fund (JCF) and Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF), Ziemer said. The two programs support the creation and retention of jobs, employee wages and private investment, such a manufacturing-related equipment.
“Companies seeking financial support through these state programs must agree to and meet certain negotiated job and wage goals and complete the private investment within a specified period of time,” Ziemer said.
DEED has offered $450,000 in JCF funding, plus a $550,000 forgivable loan and $450,000 repayable loan through MIF.
Although no city financial support is needed, the funding applications require city support.
MyPlas intends to create 90 total jobs with hourly wages starting at $24.42, according to Ziemer. He added that the company estimates it could create another 50 to 100 jobs and possibly expand into the entire building over time with anticipated growth.
The company, which will run a 24/7 operation, estimates up to 35 trucks per day.
“The company states it is a high-tech operation with no environmental impact,” Ziemer said. “All raw materials are delivered pre-sorted and packaged and processed. There will be no outdoor storage of materials.”
Hearing on liquor violation
Following a hearing on a license violation by Short or Tall Eatery & Drink Hall, the council voted to impose a civil fine of $500 on the business and mandate a 24-hour liquor license suspension Monday, April 4.
“Rogers takes alcohol and tobacco compliance very seriously,” Police Chief Dan Wills said.
He told the council that the Rogers Police Department conducts annual alcohol and tobacco compliance checks at all licensed establishments in the city, to ensure that underaged individuals are not being sold or served alcohol and/or tobacco.
Letters were sent to each licensed liquor and tobacco establishment in Rogers Aug. 15, 2021, stating that the police would be conducting compliance checks in the near future.
On Nov. 16, 2021, a Rogers Police detective conducted the check, with an underage decoy. At 11: 45 a.m., the two entered Short or Tall, and the underage decoy sat at the bar and ordered an alcoholic beverage from an employee, Wills said.
“The employee asked for the decoy’s identification, which was then provided to her,” Wills said. “The employee then served the decoy an alcoholic beverage and walked away.”
The police officer then identified himself and informed the employee that she had just served an alcoholic beverage to someone under 21 years of age, Willis said.
The detective spoke with the owner of Short or Tall, and he was informed of what occurred, Wills said. The employee was sent a citation for gross misdemeanor – furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Stephanie Born, a manager at Short and Tall, said, “We do take this very seriously. The employee, a very good employee who was a nurse working part-time for us, was immediately terminated. We don’t expect any more violations. We’re not here to argue. We understand we do need to comply.”
Conference rooms upgrades project
The council approved a bid from Intereum for up to $230,000 to upgrade conference rooms at City Hall, Public Works, and the Police Department.
“Due to the COVID epidemic, city staff has a much greater need to host and join virtual meetings,” said Jason Greninger, Rogers information systems director. “Some of the city conference rooms have very low-quality microphones, speakers, and cameras intended for minimal use.”
He added that meeting software needs to be easy to use, while also giving flexibility to control sharing screens, cameras, speakers, and microphones.
“There’s no question that times have changed,” Acting Mayor Shannon Klick said. “People will be hybrid for good. It’s important that we facilitate that.”
Councilor Bruce Gorecki said, “Technology is important in today’s day and age. One thing COVID has taught us is how inept we were. We need to shift to a different mode of communication.”
The project will be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Resignation of Max Pattsner
The council approved with reluctance the resignation of Max Pattsner, Rogers associate planner, who plans to move to California.
“Max came to us as an intern,” said Jason Ziemer, Rogers City Planner/Community Development coordinator. “We could give him a project, and he always did an exceptional job. He’s been a great addition to the city. If a person can make a huge difference in two years, he has achieved a lot.”
“It doesn’t come without disappointment that he’s leaving,” Ziemer said. “He certainly will be missed on the staff.”
City Administrator Steve Stahmer said, “We have had extremely good luck with interns who became full-time employees. We’ve had two in a row. We’ve kept Max as long as we could.”
Klick said, “You’ve made such a big impact.”
Added Councilor Mark Eiden, “Your skill and ability will be missed.”
While city officials advertise for a person to fill Pattsner’s job, Ziemer said Pattsner has offered to stay on or be a consultant to the city.
“Some of the projects can be done remotely,” Ziemer said. “He will be a critical part of the transition.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.