If you watch an Osseo cross country or track and field race, you might notice two girls dressed in orange following each other. Whatsmore, they are often talking to one another in between breaths during grueling races like the mile run.
Senior Lex Davis and sophomore Jules Davis are more than two of the best athletes on their team. They are dynamic training partners, who push each other to be their best in every run, in competition or not. They are also close friends, who share rides to and from school every day. But most of all, they are sisters, who know the other better than anyone else.
Cut from the same cloth of parents who ran religiously growing up (mother, Abby, was a devout trail runner, who also played soccer and lacrosse in high school, and father, Scott, did cross country, Nordic ski, and track and field in high school), Lex and Jules were exposed to running at a very young age.
Both girls had chances to show their running fervor at some of Scott’s road races he competed in. They would often have a quarter-mile kid run and both Lex and Jules were mainstays in the race. “They just naturally fell in love with running,” Scott said.
Abby and Scott also credit basketball, which both girls still play, for growing their competitive nature, beginning with travel basketball in fourth grade.
Then in seventh grade, Lex, the oldest of three Davis children, joined the Osseo track and field team, originally as a sprinter and hurdler. With every passing practice and meet, head track and field coach John Rundquist saw something in the young Davis that caught his eye.
“She was an athlete,” he said. “You could see her grit and determination.”
Also serving as the cross country coach, Rundquist asked Lex if she would be interested in coming out for cross country in the fall. Lex said yes and thus began switching from short distances to mid and long distances. And success followed immediately as she qualified for the state cross country meet in her first season.
“Once I figured out I was pretty good at it, I was motivated to keep doing it,” Lex said.
Competitive drive
As Lex began the life of a three-sport varsity athlete, Jules was waiting in the wings, itching for a chance to compete with and against her sister. “She was biting at the bit to get out there and compete against Lex,” Rundquist said.
Jules began her varsity career with cross country in eighth grade and fell in love with long-distance running. With the addition of another Davis to the cross country and track and field teams, the competitiveness between the sisters, which existed at home, became visible to those around them.
Jules beat Lex for the first time in a race, the Davis family could no longer unanimously celebrate the winner, because someone in the house would not have won. Rundquist even had to stagger the girls’ starting times from racing against each other in practice because he was concerned they would just focus on beating each other instead of truly working on conditioning and fundamentals.
“During races, they always want to beat each other,” their mom, Abby, said. “They definitely want to win.”
“We’re both really competitive,” Lex said.
“It is a lot more personal of who beats when your top competition is your sister,” Jules said.
But for any friction their competitiveness might have caused, it helped hone the girls into the athletes they are today. Having your top target also be your sister means that you are constantly seeking the lower time or shortest splits. Anything to get an edge.
“We definitely push each other,” Lex said. “We have built-in training partners.”
Even on family vacations, the girls would go out and run together, logging miles and keeping in top shape for the season. Through every minute spent running side by side, the girls, who are already close, have gotten to know each other’s signals better, both verbal and non-verbal. During races, if the two are within talking distance, they will oftentimes encourage one another between staggered breaths. “C’mon, c’mon, stay with me,” they might say to each other, helping to motivate one another to stay with the leaders.
If opponents see those two girls dressed in orange in their heat, they are in for a fight. Scott and Abby say that while their daughters are two peas in a pod (Lex and Jules not only share a ride to and from school every day, but they are both in AP Psych, and yes, bragging about who got the better test score), they have their unique traits on the race course.
Lex is known for her kick. One moment that exemplifies her signature trait was during the track and field section meet in 2019, when as a freshman, Lex won the 1600 meter race and advanced to state for the first time in track. At the state meet, she broke the school’s 25-year-standing mile record with a time of 5:07.25.
Normally, Lex doesn’t look at the clock when she is approaching the finish line. But in this case, with the record time in striking distance, she looked at the clock and said to herself, “I’m going to get it.”
“It will always stay in my memory,” she said.
During that race, Davis and her kick cut down about 15 seconds off her early-season time to snag the record. “We didn’t expect her to drop that much time,” Rundquist said. “There aren’t many people that can out-kick Lex Davis.”
Earlier that year, Lex also broke the cross country record in the 5K with a staggering time of 18:41.4.
For Jules, her mental toughness is her calling card. “Jules just really knows how to keep digging in,” Abby said. She is what Rundquist calls a fishhook. Once she latches on to someone in a race, Jules will hold on to them and not let go.
“She is as stubborn as you can find on the race course,” Rundquist said. “As mentally tough as they come.”
One of Jules’ fondest memories is last year when she used that trademark fishhooking and kept pace with a girl which eventually helped her set a personal record in the 3200 meters. “I didn’t think I could go that fast,” she said.
Both girls have their eyes set on more achievements this year. Lex hopes to break the school’s 800 meters record at some point, which is held by Tegan Moehn at 2:16.9 set in 2001. “I want this to be a complete season and feel like I gave it all I had,” Lex said.
Jules, who holds the school’s best two-mile cross country time (12:21) in what Rundquist thinks is 12 or more years, is hoping to get to state in the 3200 meters, her best event. And who knows, maybe also break a school record.
For Scott and Abby, track and field meets are like playing Where’s Waldo with both girls. Not only do the sisters do several track events, but they also do a field event for fun (Lex does high jumps, Jules does pole vaults).
The girls enjoy the camaraderie with teammates and competitors on and off the track. Lex and Jules also have a younger brother, seventh-grader Jason, who they had to convince to join the cross country team in the fall. But like his older sisters, Jason quickly fell in love with the sport and is set to run for the team in eighth grade.
‘True sportsmanship’
Over years in both cross country and track and field, the Davises have become good friends with other runners. But that doesn’t mean they don’t try and win every single race. “They are trying so hard to beat these people,” Abby said. “But afterward, they give hugs.”
Abby got a text one time from a mom of a Centennial athlete who said, “our daughter loves your daughters because they are so good and kind.”
During the conference cross country meet last fall in Elk River, Matt Gifford was walking around the back half of the course in the rain-soaked grass when he noticed something unusual. In rainy conditions, the Maple Grove boys cross country coach came across two Osseo girls who were posted up about half a mile from the finish line, away from parents or camera.
By this point in the meet, the junior varsity boys were finishing up their race, which took place after the varsity competition. Gifford noticed the girls screaming and cheering loudly for the Osseo runners, but then saw them cheer with the same fervent energy for the boys, some of whom were not that fast but were working hard, from the other school, who they didn’t know.
“It brought tears to my eyes,” Gifford said. “They were putting everything they had into cheering for every kid.”
The Davis sisters stayed and cheered until every single junior varsity runner finished. “That is true sportsmanship…They had zero reason to be cheering for them,” Gifford said. “But they were genuinely excited for them.”
After the meet, Gifford found Scott and Abby, who he had never met previously, and told them, “you have raised some great daughters.”
It may have been a routine thing for the Davis girls, but to Gifford, that day in Elk River is something he will never forget. “It is a story I will tell my athletes,” he said.
Legacy at Osseo
Before every race in cross country and track, Lex and Jules hug each other. As teammates, competitors, and sisters. In a few months, Lex will transition to her next stage of life: college. She will continue her cross country and track and field career at Bowdoin College in Maine, which means Jules will be the top Davis dog at Osseo from here on out. “It is kind of crazy to think I won’t be with these people again,” Lex said. “And maybe not even Jules anymore.”
These sisters that do everything together will now have to find a way to do the sports they love, without each other. “It is weird thinking about what it is going to be like without her here,” Jules said.
Reflecting on all the seasons a Davis sister has worn an Osseo uniform, Rundquist is grateful for all they have done for the programs. “They took us from being in the bottom third of competition to now being in the top third,” Rundquist said. “They have left their imprint. The girls are the kids you as a coach dream to have.”
More than the accolades, personal records, or notoriety, Lex and Jules Davis are best known for their bond as sisters. “The most rewarding part is that they love each other so much,” Abby said. “To be able to carry that running success in an individual sport and to still be team and sister focused. That is a pretty incredible thing.”
“They’re bonded,” Rundquist said. “They are sisters first, competitors second.”
