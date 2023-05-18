SOAR (St. Michael, Otsego, Albertville, Rogers) Regional Arts is a nonprofit theater organization that was formed in 2011. SOAR was formed by people from all four cities who recognized the lack of community theater in their area.

Ellen Beaudry, her husband, and their friend Jamie Reznicek founded the organization. A dream of theirs was to start a community theater program. Beaudry is a co-founder and the Secretary and Marketing Chair of the volunteer SOAR Regional Arts Board.

