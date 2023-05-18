SOAR (St. Michael, Otsego, Albertville, Rogers) Regional Arts is a nonprofit theater organization that was formed in 2011. SOAR was formed by people from all four cities who recognized the lack of community theater in their area.
Ellen Beaudry, her husband, and their friend Jamie Reznicek founded the organization. A dream of theirs was to start a community theater program. Beaudry is a co-founder and the Secretary and Marketing Chair of the volunteer SOAR Regional Arts Board.
Although most of SOAR’s performances are in Albertville, Otsego, Rogers, and St. Michael, they don’t limit people from other cities from participating in SOAR Regional Arts.
SOAR volunteering, funding
SOAR doesn’t only need on-stage talents, they also need volunteers to help run the program. Hundreds of people are involved in SOAR each year through youth programming, adult programs, volunteering, and more. Volunteer opportunities include ushering, selling concessions, selling costumes, and more.
“We are always looking for talents, we know that everybody has talent and they’re just broad and vast and the variety is endless. So we can use whatever talent that you’re good at,” Beaudry said.
To get involved, people can go to SOAR’s website at soararts.com or send an email to volunteer@soararts.org. To help fund their shows, they also rely on donations and grants.
This year SOAR added a new position, the development director. Laura Erchul has taken this new position, and is in charge of SOAR’s fundraising and is SOAR’s Grant Writer searching for grants for SOAR.
Most of SOAR’s programs are free to participate in, except the Academy Camp program and the Teen Intensive program, so they need donations and grants to help pay for costumes, props, the set, and more.
“We try to be really affordable and accessible for most families. We do also offer scholarships for some of those fee-based programs too because we don’t want funds to ever be something that would hold people back from participating,” Beaudry said.
Youth summer program
This summer, SOAR has a youth summer program. There’s a Story Time Theater program for kids ages four through six, an Academy Camp program for seven through 12-year-olds, and a Teen Intensive program.
The St. Michael Academy Camp is sold out, but SOAR still has openings for the Otsego Academy Camp which will be participating in a Magic Tree House “Dinosaurs After Dark” musical and a Harry Potter play.
Teens also have the opportunity to produce their own show through SOAR’s Broadway in the Park program. The city of Otsego allows teens to rehearse in their facilities at Prairie Park and the show is performed outdoors in Prairie Park.
“That program is free for all to participate and like I said it’s self-produced by the teens, so the teens do all the work. They do the casting, they do the directing, the choreography, the props and the costuming. The show that they are going to be producing this July is Roald Dahl’s ‘Willy Wonka,’” Beaudry said.
In August, there will be a Teen Intensive program, which is a tuition-based program. SOAR brings in professional staff in the industry to work with teens and put on a musical in a two-week period.
This year’s musical will be Guys and Dolls, which will also be performed in Otsego.
Upcoming productions and events in 2023-24
SOAR will be producing “Grease,” which will be performed in September, at STMA Middle School West in Albertville. “Grease” will be an all-ages musical and is free to participate in.
In December, SOAR will host their annual holiday fundraising concert, which is open to all ages as well.
Kids as young as five sing as SOAR singers and adults perform as featured acts. Another event that SOAR will be hosting in December is “Illuminate the Night,” a community light display at Town Center Park in St. Michael.
“We would like to develop something that would be similar to Bentleyville, but we’re not anywhere near that at this point. We’re just in the beginning stages of building it, we’re really excited though this year because we typically offer sponsorship opportunities with local businesses and organizations to buy trees. Then we have lighted trees that are decorating the walkways throughout the park there,” Beaudry said.
This year for “Illuminate the Night,” SOAR is working with local community members that put on their own sound and light shows outside their homes during Christmas time. These community members are going to help take SOAR’s light display “to the next level,” as Beaudry put it.
There will be a 15 to 20-foot light-up snowflake, singing trees, light-up wings that people can take pictures with, and more. After the New Year in 2024, SOAR will produce the musical “Finding Nemo Junior” for SOAR’s academy program. The academy program is for students that are in first through eighth grade.
The music will also be an educational opportunity, and the children learn about the process of putting a show together. There will also be a community outreach part of the program.
“When we did “The Lion King Junior,” we brought in an expert in African drumming and he taught the kids about the culture of African drumming and stuff like that too. So that kind of brought in the program reach in that way and helped the kids to learn a little bit more about the backstory behind the productions that we do too,” Beaudry said.
In May 2024, SOAR will be producing Anne of Green Gables, a play with a mostly adult cast. Beaudry said that SOAR likes to offer at least one opportunity a year for actors to participate who don’t sing.
SOAR is working with the STMA School District to offer student performances at STMA Middle School West. They hire professional staff for directing, costuming, and other functions.
“We knew that this would be a way to enrich the community where we live. We wanted our friends and our neighbors and our own children to have these opportunities right where they live,” Beaudry said.
