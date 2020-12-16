As our seasons continue to teeter between winter and fall, yard work and other around-the-house activities (did someone say Thanksgiving leftovers?) may leave you with more yard waste and other decomposable matter than you know what to do with. Luckily, multiple municipalities — in addition to larger facilities through Hennepin and Wright County — have compost sites or other resources available to their residents.
According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, nearly 30% of the waste produced by the average Minnesotan household consists of yard trimmings and food scraps. But composting is good for the environment in more ways than one, so folks should figure out what option is best for them when disposing of lawn clippings, Christmas trees, leaves, and the like.
“A state law passed in 1989 bans the disposal of yard waste in landfills or waste-to-energy facilities, so much of our yard waste goes to large commercial composting facilities,” reads the MPCA website. “However, you can easily compost yard waste in your own backyard.”
Green thumbs may want to consider starting their own outdoor compost by purchasing a bin from the local hardware store, as feeding their garden or other plants with compost boosts nutrients and can help spur growth.
To manage one’s own compost, the Solid Waste Management Coordinating Board recommends three parts dry ingredients — such as leaves or dry grass — to one part wet food waste. This Twin Cities organization also warns folks to leave any dairy products, meat or bones and fatty sauces out of the mix, and rather stick to composting fruit and vegetable scraps, coffee grounds, tea leaves, egg shells and other organic materials.
Not wanting to curate your own dirt? Fair enough.
While some local cities shutter their compost site access to the public when wintertime hits, the city of St. Michael, Hanover, Albertville and Medina all have facilities for their residents to dump their brush and compost.
Each city’s rules differ, many requiring folks to register and receive an access pass in order to use the facilities, so be sure to check on your respective city or county’s website for more details. Similarly, there are a variety of waste management facilities in the area that will take your lawn clippings for a small fee.
“But why should I carry my garbage across town?” you may ask.
The city of Greenfield nicely lays out the benefits of properly managing yard waste on their website, stating that the, “proper disposal of yard waste impacts the health of local waterways,” and asserts that the waste is, “a valuable resource.”
If people are going to leave any piles of leaves on their lawn to soak up those extra nutrients, that’s okay, just don’t blow them into the street or any nearby waterways. “Leave them on your lawn, compost them or bag them up,” as per the city’s guide.
Other helpful resources can be found at the following website:
City of St. Michael: ci.st-michael.mn.us/?SEC=598BC5C0-439D-40EF-A4F4-80C19AAF5E19
City of Albertville: ci.albertville.mn.us/compost/
City of Hanover: hanovermn.org/?SEC=5B5BD2FA-FB66-4636-B476-B643A7D4920E
City of Medina: medinamn.us/city-brush-composting-piles/
Wright County: co.wright.mn.us/162/Compost-Recycling-Facility
