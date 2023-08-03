Ryan Schyma and Claudia Ylitalo help customers distinguish the different heat levels of homemade pickles at the Schyma’s Pickles & Preserves stand. The Monticello business, run by Ryan Schyma’s family since 2006, offer flavors from original to extreme habanero. Ylitalo, a neighbor of the family and occasional helper, said she had yet to brave a bite of an “extreme” pickle.
Relief in an air-conditioned room? No need when you can both soak in the sun and slurp down a cool ice cream cone at the Maple Grove Farmers Market. Here, Frances and Jane Dignan enjoy their respective black raspberry and vanilla ice cream flavors July 27 in the parking lot of the community center on Weaver Lake Road. Temperatures were 90 degrees or higher for five consecutive days last week, but locals braved the heat wave to shop for fresh produce, breads, meats and yes, sweet treats, at the market.
Christina Trager hands off farm-fresh meats to a customer at her Grass Fed Beef booth at the July 27 Maple Grove Farmers Market. Trager is a fifth generation farmer from Avon, Minn. The family business focuses primarily on producing quality meats but sells other products, like farm fresh eggs, on the side.
The Maehren girls of Plymouth help their mom suss out the best baked goods from Backwards Bread Co., a stand at the July 27 Maple Grove Farmers Market at the city’s community center. The market was one way people chose to beat the heat last week, when temperatures reached 90 degrees or higher for five consecutive days. It was a sweltering stretch, but doesn’t compare to the state record; MnDOT reports that in 1936, Minnesotans sweated through 14 consecutive 90 degree days.
