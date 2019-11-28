Tis the season for ice skating in Minnesota. Lace up those skates, grab a jacket and head to one of the many areas around Maple Grove and Osseo for ice skating.
Check out some of the following places to skate outside this season.
Maple Grove
The city of Maple Grove has several opportunities for skating outdoors.
The Central Park of Maple Grove’s Ice Skating Loop is open for the season, weather permitting. The loop is located in Central Park of Maple Grove at 12000 Central Park Way.
The skating loop is refrigerated and is 20 feet wide and 810 feet long. The loop is designed for leisure skating.
People can skate for free. There are concessions available for purchase. There are also skates, child size 8 to adult size 13, to rent for $6 a pair.
The rest room and lobby at Central Park will be open Monday through Fridays from noon to 9:30 p.m. Concessions and skating will be open Monday through Fridays from 4 to 9:30 p.m. All amenities will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. There will be extended hours from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. for loop and amenities during the Osseo Area School District’s winter break, Dec. 23 to Jan. 3.
The loop will be open, weather permitting, through mid-March.
There are also community and neighborhood rinks opening Dec. 14. Community rinks, hockey and pleasure rinks, have lights and shelters.
Rinks are located at: Boundary Creek Neighborhood Park (10122 104th Ave.), Cedar Island School Community Playfield (6701 East Fish Lake Road), Donahue North Community Playfield (6632 Annapolis Lane), Elm Creek School Community Playfield (9830 Revere Lane), Gleason Fields Community Playfield (18815 67th Ave.), Kerber Community Playfield (9095 Elm Creek Blvd.), Maple Grove Middle School Community Playfield (7000 Hemlock Lane), and Weaver Lake Community Playfield (8401 Dunkirk Lane).
Hours of operation are typically Monday through Friday from 4 to 8:30 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. Double check the pre-recorded weather line at 763-494-5959 or maplegrovemn.gov/parks-and-recreation for more detailed information.
These rinks will stay open until they are no longer suitable for skating.
The neighborhood rinks, without lights and shelters, are located at: Thoresen Special Use Park (6359 Eagle Lake Drive), Hidden Meadows Neighborhood Park (9100 Ranier Lane) and South Elm Road Neighborhood Park (17255 66th Place).
OSSEO
In Osseo, residents can soon head over to the Osseo Education Center, 324 Sixth Ave. N.E. for some fresh outdoor skating.
Once the weather permits, the rink will be flooded. Rink attendants will be available and the warming house will be open once the winter weather permits. Especially cold, warm or snowy weather may cause the rink to close.
Typical hours for the outdoor warming house will be: Monday to Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.
For updates on when the rink will be opening, visit discoverosseo.com, follow the city on Facebook or Twitter, or contact Osseo City Hall at 763-425-2624.
