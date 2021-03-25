Service that never stops in Champlin

Tom Cornish knows the power of volunteerism.
The 96-year-old WWII veteran has jumped around from working as a snowplow driver in Bloomington for 27 years to a volunteer at the Elk River library and activity center, to an election judge every two years.
Due to COVID-19, his volunteering has stayed inside the four walls of his senior living complex in Champlin, but the impact still finds a way to permeate to the community.
Nearly 20 years ago, Cornish’s daughter, Nancy, gave him a knitting set to do during retirement. The more he knit, the more confident he got in the new hobby. Soon, he was teaching other women who wanted to learn the art. “You have to have a lot of patience,” he said as a tip.
Since he picked up the hobby, Cornish estimates he has knit nearly 2,000 wool hats, and roughly 500 in the past year. He tries to knit on average one hat per day, but sometimes overachieves and knits two.
“Each hat takes me about four hours,” he said. “It keeps me busy.” Each hat costs Cornish roughly $6 to make. “It’d cost about $9 per hat if I didn’t buy my wool on sale,” he joked.
Three years ago, he started working with the Salvation Army to send the hand-crafted hats to hundreds of people in need throughout the Twin Cities.
“Tom is such a remarkable man and he makes the greatest hats for our programs,” Salvation Army warehouse manager Beth Koski said, who meets with Tom regularly. “He is always so pleased to give his hats to those in need.”
“Tom is an inspiration to us,” Lt. Colonel Dan Jennings, commander of The Salvation Army Northern Division, said. “Here is a man who just wants to help people, and he is doing it the best way he knows how. His example shows us that everyone can do something to help those less fortunate.”
Cornish doesn’t need public recognition or praise to feel fulfilled about the work he does. “This is the Lord’s work,” he said. “I just keep on going.”
And as long as he is able, that is exactly what he will do. Leading with selflessness, Cornish is in his element whenever his service intersects with a need in the world.
“Where there is a need, you can show a little respect and love to these people who are not as fortunate as I am.”
