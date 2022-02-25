Minnesota State Senator Mary Kiffmeyer (R-Big Lake) announced Feb. 17 that she will retire from the State Senate at the end of the year.
“It has been an honor to be in the legislature and represent my constituents and neighbors. I worked every day to support the district,” Kiffmeyer said. “I focused on meeting the needs of the region by fighting for millions of dollars to expand I-94, Highway 10 and 169, and protecting the State’s elections by increasing transparency and integrity in the voting process. My focus was always on helping make Minnesota a great place to live, work, and raise a family.
She continued, “I want to thank the people of my district for their support. I found immense joy in serving and working for them, in fact, it’s the people of the district I will miss the most. I also want to thank my husband, Ralph, my children and grandchildren for their support and encouragement over the years. I could not have done this without them.”
Kiffmeyer was elected to the Senate in 2012 after serving in the house from 2009-11. She previously served as Secretary of the State from 1999-2006. In her time as Secretary, Minnesota had the highest voter turnout in the nation.
“I’ve been serving in government for more than 20 years. And it brings me so much joy to meet new people, hear their concerns, and solve problems together. I plan to stay involved in the state’s political process to support Republicans at every level,” Kiffmeyer said.
