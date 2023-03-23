Senate bill would provide $845,000 of funding each year for STMA

(From left to right) Senator Bonnie Westlin, Superintendent Ann-Marie Foucault, Senator Eric Lucero, and Senator Steve Cwodzinski at the Senate Education Finance Committee meeting. Westlin authorized the Senate bill (SF866), which relates to Local Optional Revenue and would give STMA schools $845,000 of funding.
At the Senate Education Finance Committee meeting on March 14, St. Michael-Albertville Schools Superintendent Ann-Marie Foucault spoke about a Senate bill (SF866), which relates to Local Optional Revenue and would give STMA schools $845,000 of funding.
“Recently, we cut $7.3 million and 77 staff members. Our class sizes are very high, with classes approaching 30 in kindergarten and grade one, 42 in grade five, and the low 40s in our core classes at our high school,” Foucault said. “We’ve also expanded our walk zone, which means we have five and six-year-olds walking a mile to and from school, drastically reduced our high potential programming, doubled our high school activity fees, and more.”
Foucault stated that 53 teachers left STMA last year and that STMA currently has a $1.7 million deficit.
If the bill passes, funding would increase by $116 per pupil. The STMA School District would receive $845,000 per year. This money could help reduce class sizes and the bill may even lower taxes of taxpayers in the district.
“You see my district is property poor, because we do not have a lot of commercial and industrial development, so the tax burden falls on largely on our taxpayers. With two recent failed operating levies, passage of this bill will help us pass a levy should our School Board decide on a future ask,” Foucault explained to the committee.
Senator Steve Cwodzinski of the committee ask Foucault if the 53 teachers that she mentioned were let go because of budget cuts or if they left because they were frustrated because of class sizes and other issues that the district is facing.
Foucault replied that 53 teaching staff members left the district on their own accord while 77 other staff members were cut. The 53 teachers left the district to pursue different jobs in other school districts because of reasons such as pay, class sizes, and some left the teaching profession altogether.
Chair of the Senate Education Finance Committee Senator Mary Kunesh and Senator Cwodzinski called the district’s current outlook ‘dreary’ and ‘dire.’ Cwodzinski stated that he hopes they can do something to help STMA and other school districts that are struggling.
“Property-poor districts such as St. Michael-Albertville and others across the state are definitely having incredible strength and I want to thank Senator [Bonnie] Westlin and Senator [John] Hoffman for the prior bill, for again bringing this topic up. Again, the incredible work of Superintendent Foucault for continuing to fight as hard as possible. For our children, for the great teachers and staff of our school district, it’s incredibly hard,” Senator Eric Lucero said.
What’s next for the SF866 bill?
After the committee meeting, Foucault talked about what is going to happen to the bill next. She stated that the bill was laid over for possible inclusion in the omnibus bill in both the house and senate.
“They receive the targets and their dollar amounts, the House and the Senate. Then they kind of rearrange everything and see what they can fit into the omnibus bill and hopefully, it looks like this LOR [Local Optional Revenue] will have a place. We really won’t know until the contents of the omnibus bill is released, and that will be in the next couple of weeks,” Foucault said.
If the bill is passed, Foucault said they will discuss what to put the money towards with the School Board and the Finance Advisory Team. The team is made up of staff members, parents, school board members, and elected officials from St. Michael and Albertville city councils.
As Foucault said at the Senate Education Finance Committee, her recommendation is to focus on reducing class sizes. Ultimately, it’s the board’s decision.
Foucault has testified about the bill to the Association of Metro School Districts, Schools for Equity and Education, the House Education Finance Committee, and more. If they choose to reduce class sizes, the bill would help hire 11.3 teachers.
“We would need 39 teachers to get us back to reasonable class sizes. That just puts into perspective that this would help us with approximately 11.3 teachers,” Foucault said.
Other forms of state funding
To help bring STMA even closer to reasonable class sizes, STMA is looking at other funding as well. STMA gets money from the state through the Basic Formula. This year, STMA’s money per pupil spending is $6,863.
Every two years legislators vote and STMA has been receiving 2% increases for quite a few years as a result. 1% is around $500,000, so STMA has been receiving almost $1 million increases.
STMA is asking for 5% each year instead of 2%, which would mean the district would receive an additional $1.5 million.
The School District is also monitoring the Special Education Cross-Subsidy, meaning the state doesn’t completely fund special education. As a result, school districts have to take money out of their general fund to fund special education.
“This is not about our special education kids. We love our special ed kiddos, this is about the states refusal to pay us for the mandates that they’re requiring. So, then we have to take from our general fund and that amount is $4.1 million a year,” Foucault said.
Foucault hopes that the governor is going to fund the Special Education Cross-Subsidy. Currently, STMA puts $4.1 million towards special education, so if the state was to fund the Special Education Cross-Subsidy by 50%, that would mean STMA would have around $2 million because they would no longer have to spend that money on the Special Education Cross-Subsidy.
If the state fully funds the Special Education Cross-Subsidy, STMA will have $4.1 million. The $2 million or $4.1 million would go into STMA’s general fund.
“The school board could use it to reduce class sizes, reinstate the elementary high potential program reduced due to budget cuts, decrease the walk zone that was expanded due to budget cuts, and more. We know what we need for our students and prefer local control,” Foucault said.
