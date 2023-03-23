Senate bill would provide $845,000 of funding each year for STMA

(Photo courtesy of Ann-Marie Foucault)

(From left to right) Senator Bonnie Westlin, Superintendent Ann-Marie Foucault, Senator Eric Lucero, and Senator Steve Cwodzinski at the Senate Education Finance Committee meeting. Westlin authorized the Senate bill (SF866), which relates to Local Optional Revenue and would give STMA schools $845,000 of funding.

At the Senate Education Finance Committee meeting on March 14, St. Michael-Albertville Schools Superintendent Ann-Marie Foucault spoke about a Senate bill (SF866), which relates to Local Optional Revenue and would give STMA schools $845,000 of funding.

“Recently, we cut $7.3 million and 77 staff members. Our class sizes are very high, with classes approaching 30 in kindergarten and grade one, 42 in grade five, and the low 40s in our core classes at our high school,” Foucault said. “We’ve also expanded our walk zone, which means we have five and six-year-olds walking a mile to and from school, drastically reduced our high potential programming, doubled our high school activity fees, and more.”

