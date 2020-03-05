A rather routine meeting of the Board of Wright County Commissioners was conducted on Wednesday, during which the bulk of business consisted of consent agenda items and various committee reports, but it was punctuated at the very end with a bit of a bang, so to speak. That was when a couple of attendees who had patiently sat through the entire meeting were informed that their subject of interest – the Second Amendment – would be placed on the county board’s next agenda.
As the meeting drew to a close, Commissioner Mark Daleiden called attention to the issue by seeking confirmation that the topic of the Second Amendment and gun control would be on the agenda during their next meeting, March 3.
After being assured that it would be on the agenda, audience member Katie Lunden, Annandale, asked whether or not the public would be allowed to speak. Speaking as a member of a grassroots organization called the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, she asked several questions, including the permitted length of speaking time. “I would hate to schedule a whole bunch of people and have 5 minutes or have one person and be granted 10,” she said.
Board Chair Christine Husom and others indicated that shorter presentations by fewer individuals might be preferred, with County Administrator Lee Kelly pointing out that the county has already received some input from state legislators and the general public regarding the issue.
Gun control legislation has been an issue for years across the nation, in the state and in individual living rooms, but it is now appearing on the county level as some county boards are being asked to support a resolution affirming the right to bear arms, as stated in the Second Amendment to the Constitution, and opposing any measures perceived as being contrary to this right.
Preceding this meeting, all members of the board received a letter signed by several Minnesota senators and representatives and urging the county to become a “Pro-Second Amendment Protection County.” The letter came with a proposed resolution that declares that the county would support the Second Amendment by not using any public funds to restrict the Second Amendment rights of citizens and would oppose any infringement on the right to keep and bear arms by using any legal means available.
The letter, dated Feb. 19, was signed by State Senators Mary Kiffmeyer (District 30) and Bruce Anderson (District 29) and State Representatives Eric Lucero (District 30B), Marion O’Neill (District 29B) and Joe McDonald (District 29A), and is similar to letters sent across the state to other county boards but signed by other legislators.
The letters point out that nearly 400 counties across the United States have already adopted resolutions that seek to prohibit or impede the enforcement of certain gun control measures, including universal background checks and bans on modern sporting rifles.
The movement appears to be stemming from heated debates in various states, but especially in the state of Virginia, where several proposed gun control measures have sparked controversy and prompted most counties in that state to counter-react by declaring themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries.”
Speaking after the board meeting, Lunden confirmed that counties across Minnesota are being approached with a similar request. She said that four counties – Roseau, Wadena, Marshall, and Clearwater – have already approved resolutions and “a large number of others” are considering resolutions.
Lunden underlined that any input from her group should be taken a “starting point” to the discussion by the board of commissioners in Wright County. The Tuesday, March 3, meeting of the Board of Wright County Commissioners starts at 9 a.m. at the Wright County Courthouse, Buffalo.
In other discussion and action at the Tuesday, Feb. 25, meeting, the county board:
As part of the consent agenda, approved a Committee of the Whole meeting on Feb. 27 to discuss the third phase of the Bertram Chain of Lakes Campground project.
As part of the consent agenda, authorized the boards’ attendance at a tour of the Monticello Nuclear Generating Station in Monticello on March 26.
Accepted a grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to be used to purchase a replacement patrol boat for the sheriff’s department. The grant was for $48,310 and will be used to purchase a new 17” Boston Whaler brand boat, 115 hp motor and trailer, according to Shawna Athman, business manager at the sheriff’s department.
Noted that more information regarding the proposed creation of a county housing or economic development authority will be forthcoming at a meeting sometime in March. Summarizing a Committee of the Whole meeting held on Feb. 18, Commissioner Darek Vetsch said there was discussion back and forth on how to move forward, starting by the creation of a committee delegated the responsibility of developing the scope of the proposal. Commissioner Husom added, “There are a lot of components to these. We want to do it right. We don’t want to rush.”
Discussed the interior walls of the new Justice Center now under construction. Reporting on the progress of the building project, Commissioner Michael Potter said there was some concern about the appearance of the proposed plaster finish. He suggested that the whole board provide input on how to best finish the walls in the public areas of the building. Board members agreed to meet on March 3 at the Justice Center to view options and to make a decision.
Heard additional short reports from board members regarding several recent committee meetings. Commissioner Charles Borrell was not present at the meeting.
