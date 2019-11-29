Santa Claus will be making his way around Osseo and Maple Grove in early December with sleigh bells and a big “ho, ho, ho.” The annual Osseo Minidazzle and Tree Lighting event is Dec. 6. The annual Hometown Holiday on Main Street and Sleigh Bells and Sparkle Parade in Maple Grove is Dec. 7.
Find out more details about these free events here.
OSSEO
The first Friday evening each December is a special evening in downtown Osseo. The annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony and Minidazzle is Friday, Dec. 6, in Boerboom Veterans Park across from Osseo City Hall. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and continue to 8 p.m.
At 6 p.m., Central Avenue comes alive with all the dazzling lights. A festive parade begins at First Street N.E. and travels Central Avenue to the Civic Plaza at Fifth Street. The parade includes the American Legion Color Guard, Osseo fire trucks and police, along with other area fire trucks.
Santa Claus is escorted into town on a fire truck at the end of the parade and available to visit with children in his regal chair at the park. Bring a camera for a photo with Santa. Goodie bags are distributed to the kids by Santa’s elves.
Toys for Tots items will also be collected in the park that evening by the U.S. Marines Corps Reserves, as well as at local participating businesses during the holiday season. The Osseo Police Department coordinates the annual Toys for Tots program.
A roaring bonfire will be on site to help keep everyone toasty warm. The inside the Osseo Community Center features holiday music, along with hot dogs, cookies, and cocoa, between 6 and 8 p.m.
The holiday festivities continue Saturday, Dec. 7, with the Lunch with Santa event. Join Santa Claus for lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Osseo Community Center, 415 Central Avenue. The Osseo Lions Club sponsors Lunch with Santa. They will be serving free lunch for all kids. Lunch is also available to grown-ups for a cost.
Kids can get a goody bag. Sit on Santa’s lap, and a professional photographer will present attendees with a photo.
MAPLE GROVE
Join the Arbor Lakes Business Association and other Maple Grove businesses as they bring the holiday season off to a grand start with the Hometown Holiday on Main Street and Sleigh Bells and Sparkle Parade Saturday, Dec. 7.
The holiday fun runs from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Arbor Lakes Business Association’s annual Hometown Holiday Celebration on Main Street with a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, music on the Plaza at the North End of Main Street, treats, contests, carriage rides and surprises.
Enjoy free horse-drawn trolley rides on Main Street and visit with participating businesses. Watch the fire-eaters perform and listen to music. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and watch as Santa lights the Tree.
The Sleighbells and Sparkle Parade starts at 5 p.m. on Main Street.
Don’t forget to bring a new toy and/or non-perishable food item for CROSS donation services. This event is presented by the Arbor Lakes Business Association. For more information, visit ArborLakes.net. This event is free and open to the public.
