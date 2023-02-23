Sambatek to make upgrades to the water treatment plant in St. Michael

(Photo courtesy of Sambatek)

The St. Michael City Council hear plans to upgrade the city’s water treatment facility at its Feb. 14 meeting. To the left are the plans for bid package one which includes a new headworks building, vehicle storage building, and emergency generator. The wet weather lift station is going to be upgraded into an influent pump station. Bid package two is to the right and includes a new headworks building, covered storage facility, and dewatering building. Upgrades will be made to the solids pumping stations.

During the Feb. 14 St. Michael City Council meeting, President and CEO of Sambatek LLC Sirish Samba and Senior Project Manager of Sambatek LLC Robert O’Connell discussed plans for the St. Michael Waste Water Facility.

Sambatek LLC is a Twin Cities firm that specializes in engineering, planning, surveying, and environmental services. They have worked on the facilities plan and the plans and specs in 2022.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments