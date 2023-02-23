Sambatek to make upgrades to the water treatment plant in St. Michael

The St. Michael City Council hear plans to upgrade the city’s water treatment facility at its Feb. 14 meeting. To the left are the plans for bid package one which includes a new headworks building, vehicle storage building, and emergency generator. The wet weather lift station is going to be upgraded into an influent pump station. Bid package two is to the right and includes a new headworks building, covered storage facility, and dewatering building. Upgrades will be made to the solids pumping stations.
During the Feb. 14 St. Michael City Council meeting, President and CEO of Sambatek LLC Sirish Samba and Senior Project Manager of Sambatek LLC Robert O’Connell discussed plans for the St. Michael Waste Water Facility.
Sambatek LLC is a Twin Cities firm that specializes in engineering, planning, surveying, and environmental services. They have worked on the facilities plan and the plans and specs in 2022.
In 2023, they will start the bidding and construction of the upgrades to the water treatment plant.
“We decided to split the budget project up into two bid packages. Bid package one, and we call the second bid package alternate bid package two,” O’Connell said.
At the time of creating the bid packages, Sambatek wasn’t sure if they were going to go through with bid package two, so they called it an alternate. However, now they are asking a contractor to bid on both packages.
Bid package one has an influent pump station. This is an upgrade of an already existing structure that is used as a wet weather lift station.
O’Connell said that the current wet weather lift station isn’t used very often. The influent pumping station will be the main pumping station for the plant.
The plan for bid one also includes a new headworks building which will replace the existing headworks building that is at the plant site. In the headworks building there’s going to be a sample room which is for analyzing samples and an electric room for powering all of the equipment.
“The existing headworks is somewhat obsolete. It doesn’t have grit removal and the screen in it is at least a half-inch to one-inch wide screen which allows a lot of solids to pass through it,” O’Connell said.
One of the fine screens will be one millimeter and the other fine screen will be two millimeters which allows a lot of solids to be removed. The headworks building is going to be a two-story building. The second story will house all of the grit removal and screens.
The main level will have piping, the sample room, the electric room, and more. There will be a new vehicle storage building on-site to house up to five maintenance vehicles at the plant.
Currently, the maintenance vehicles are at public works or outside, O’Connell said it would more ideal to have these vehicles on-site. There will also be an emergency generator adjacent to the new headworks building.
Bid package two will replace the current reed beds. This bid package is to treat solids. Liquids can be discharged to Crow River. However, solids cannot be discharged to Crow River, they need to be treated on-site.
The dewatering facility in bid package two will dewater the solids which will then be stored in a covered storage facility. Sambatek will have to convert the existing eight reed bed cells into this covered storage facility.
The covered storage facility stores sludge for around four to five months at a time. The estimated cost of bid package one is $9 million while the bid package is estimated to cost $7.6 million.
Sambatek’s plan is to advertise the bid on Feb. 23 and then the following week as well.
“The bid opening in the plans is the 6th of April. We are allowing the city to have 120 days to consider the bids,” O’Connell said.
The substantial completion of both projects is planned for Sept. 1, 2025, and the final completion for Jan. 15, 2026.
