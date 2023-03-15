The man responsible for significant fire damage at the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army Worship and Community Center in November 2022 allegedly damaged two additional properties in February, causing more than $9,000 in damage.

Jack Heinrich, 33, was charged with first-degree property damage after damaging the Brooklyn Park bar and restaurant MC’s Tap House.

