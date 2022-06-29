Saints lose home-and-home to Coon Rapids, fall to Champlin

The St. Michael Saints fell twice to the Coon Rapids Redbirds in back-to-back games, losing 8-3 on the road Monday, June 20, and 6-1 at home on Wednesday night.
Collectively, the Saints pitching staff gave up 11 walks in Monday’s game. Matthew Carlson had three hits for the Saints. Blake Schirmers had two hits in the contest. Ethan Krehbiel-Valoaga had two hits and drove in a run.
Jordan and Marcus Krupke also drove in runs for the Saints in defeat. Braeden Levandowski took the loss on the mound, giving up four earned runs and five walks.
On Wednesday, the Saints came home for the second half of the short series and fell by a score of 6-1.
The Saints struggled offensively as Max Sutter delivered a quality start, giving up three runs over seven innings of work.
The offense managed just four hits with Marcus Krupke getting half of them and Blake Schirmers driving in the only run of the night for the Saints.
Coach Lance Krupke said that the pitching did well, but things went awry in the seventh and eighth innings when the Redbirds scored a combined five runs.
“Some walks in that eighth inning and a base hit, wild pitch, and the ballgame is there,” he said.
St. Michael played Champlin Sunday, June 26, and fell by a score of 5-1. The Saints tied the game at 1-1 in the second inning but gave up four unanswered runs for the loss.
After a 5-1 start to the season, the Saints are now 5-4.
The Saints played Andover on Wednesday and play Minnetonka on Thursday.
